PTI |
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 06:11 pm IST

Mysuru , Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday offered ‘baagina’ to the Kabini River and said 32.25 crore had been approved for the dam’s renovation, along with a slew of irrigation and development projects for the region.

CM Siddaramaiah announces 32.25-cr Kabini dam restoration

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said he offers oblations to the Kabini River every year, which irrigates over 1.13 lakh acres of agricultural land.

He recalled that the dam across the river was built 51 years ago and said the government has now taken up its strengthening and modernisation.

"A sum of 32.25 crore has been approved for the renovation work," he said, adding that there are also plans to develop a garden similar to the iconic Brindavan Gardens near the KRS dam.

Proposals have also been submitted for the modernisation of the Taraka Reservoir canal and other irrigation systems around Kabini in H D Kote taluk.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who was also present, said dam repair works across the state would be prioritised once the technical committee on dam safety submits its report.

"We constituted the committee after one of the gates at the Tungabhadra Reservoir was damaged. We will act based on its recommendations," Shivakumar said.

"This year, the Kabini is full for the first time in two years. It supported the region even during years of weak rainfall. Our MLAs have submitted proposals for the development of the area," he added.

"During the recent cabinet meeting at Male Mahadeshwara Hills, we approved projects worth 35 crore for this region. We have also submitted a detailed report for an 88-crore drip irrigation project," he further said.

Asked about the possibility of organising a ‘Kabini utsava’, Shivakumar confirmed that a proposal exists and will be discussed with the district in-charge minister and other stakeholders.

"Plans are in place for ‘Kabini utsava’ and ‘Cauvery aarti’. The government is committed to creating employment through tourism," he said.

On the long-pending botanical garden proposal, Shivakumar said, "Investors need to come forward. Our immediate priority is the efficient use of water and ensuring the safety of our reservoirs."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

