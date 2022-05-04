Confusion prevails over BJP leadership change in Karnataka

Statements from a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on an imminent cabinet expansion has raised hopes for aspirants within the party but confusion over a possible leadership change in the state remains as some leaders continue to give conflicting statements on the issue.

BS Yediyurappa, the former chief minister and senior BJP leader, said the cabinet is likely to be expanded within the next two to three days.

“I am confident that cabinet expansion will happen in the next two to three days. I think that Amit Shah has taken this decision and only then came here. He may announce it now or go back to Delhi, discuss it with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and then announce it. But the cabinet expansion will be done as soon as possible,” Yediyurappa said.

The former chief minister on Monday also backed his successor, Basavaraj Bommai, to continue in his post and stated that the latter was doing a good job.

The statements come at a time when a speculation is rife about a possible leadership change ahead of the assembly election in which the BJP aspires to retain power with a majority.

There has been speculation that both Bommai and the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel will be replaced over non-performance and that the party central leadership is taking no chances with Karnataka which is an important state for the saffron party.

Several leaders within the BJP are reportedly unhappy with Bommai and Kateel as both have been operating under the command of the central leadership, overlooking interests and grievances of local leaders, said people aware of the development.

The Bommai-led government is facing a slew of charges including demanding bribes and commission, laundering ill-gotten money using crypto currencies, the Police Sub-Inspector exam scam, non-performance and fanning communal passions to deflect attention away from the lack of development programmes to face the public in next year’s elections.

N Nagaraju (MTB), cabinet minister for municipal administration, has expressed his unhappiness over being given an “insignificant portfolio” as he had demanded that he be given the housing department.

Nagaraj was among the 17 legislators who defected from the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in 2019 and helped Yediyurappa to form government. In return, Yediyurappa had overlooked the old guard of the party and rewarded them with cabinet berths under him as well as under Bommai.

“They (Nagaraj) do have some pain and want a better portfolio because people who took their favour betrayed them. Amit Shah must have come here to address these grievances,” said Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the firebrand legislator from Bijapur city (Vijayapura). He said there will be some changes in leadership after Modi returns from Germany.

R Ashok, Karnataka’s minister for revenue, said: “There is no change of chief minister and we will go to the next elections under his leadership. Amit Shah has also said this. People should stop dreaming (of a leadership change) and build castles in the air. Bommai has the blessings of the central leaders.”

He said the party would like Kateel to continue in his position even though the latter’s term comes to an end in August.

“In our party or government, there is no problem of leadership. We will face the next elections under Bommai’s leadership, under BSY’s guidance and as a team, will face elections and I am confident of winning 150 seats,” he said.