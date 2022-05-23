Cong, BJP trade barbs as B’luru delimitation process ‘nears end’

In less than 10 weeks, Bengaluru’s government structure is likely to be transformed as ward boundaries will be redrawn from the existing 198 to 243, amid a political slugfest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress over alleged manipulation of the process.

The delimitation process, which was started in 2020, has to be completed before holding the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, as mandated by the Supreme Court in its order on Friday. According to the government’s reply to the Court last Friday, the elections could be held within 10 weeks, in which not just new wards would be drawn, but reservations for other backward classes (OBC) will also be included.

“The ward delimitation process is in its final stages. Measures would be taken to notify the same at the earliest. The Justice Bhaktavatsala Commission is working on preparing the OBC caste reservation matrix forwards,” Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka had stated on Friday.

Bommai had announced the setting up of the Commission to study political representation of backward classes which will be headed by Justice Bhaktavatsala and retired IAS official, CR Chikmath, has been appointed as its member.

“The Commission has been constituted following a Supreme Court instruction in a case related to ensuring suitable representation for backward classes in Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies,” according to a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO), attributing it to Bommai on May 8.

The Supreme Court had asked the state governments to reserve seats for local bodies only after conducting a triple test to evaluate the backward communities to whom reservation is to be given. The order came while hearing a petition challenging OBC reservation in local body polls by Maharashtra.

While this committee looks at reservations, another committee headed by BBMP’s chief commissioner is overseeing the implementation of the delimitations in Bengaluru.

The delimitation process comes amid allegations from the opposition, particularly Congress, that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been manipulating ward boundaries to split votes of minorities in some pockets of the city and engineer the whole exercise to help it secure not just a high number of seats in the BBMP council but also in next year’s assembly elections.

“For the delimitation process, they have to call for objections but not one meeting has been done so far. BJP MLAs, MPs, RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and other party workers are running the entire exercise,” Ramalinga Reddy, the working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and legislator from BTM layout, told HT.

He further said that there was an earlier committee, headed by BJP legislator S Raghu, that was set up in August 2020, to review the BBMP Act which was tabled in the assembly in March that year. The review was necessitated as several members of the assembly, including some within the BJP asked for a detailed discussion on the provisions of the bill which include a five-year term for the mayor, naming of a chief commissioner and giving more powers to zonal commissioners to help decentralise power.

There was also a suggestion to break the BBMP area into three corporations which Raghu said was not followed through as they wanted Bengaluru to remain a single unit.

According to people aware of the developments, there are some wards which have over 150,000 population while a few others have just 25000-30000 people, making the process of distributing resources more even and equitable.

“They are splitting and curving outwards, which is beneficial to the BJP which splits minority and SC/ST votes,” Reddy added.

The BJP has denied these allegations, calling out Congress for continuing to politicise all issues for electoral gains.

“There is no question of discrimination or confusion in the process. We have split minorities anywhere. It has been done in a fair and transparent manner which also guarantees 50% reservation to women,” said Raghu.

He said that the Congress legislators, too, were part of the committee headed by S Raghu to finalise the new act for BBMP, which had proposed the increasing of wards.

Bengaluru has 28 assembly constituencies and all three major political parties of the state – BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) – consider it important to hold power in the council for its respective tally across the state next year.

The Congress managed to win 13 out of the 26 seats in Bengaluru in the 2018 assembly elections, while the BJP came a close second with 11. The JD(S) managed to get two seats. Rajajinagar and Jayanagar did not go to the polls at the time, but these seats were later won by Congress.

However, one JD(S) legislator and three from Congress have defected to the BJP in 2019. R Roshan Baig, the former Congress MLA from Shivajinagar, resigned from his post in July 2019 and did not contest the bypolls in December that year, in which party’s Rizwan Arshad managed to win the seat back.

Adding to the mix is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been expanding and recruiting aggressively in Karnataka after its surprising success in Punjab.