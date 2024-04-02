‘Cong has indulged in corruption of 12 lakh crores…’: Amit Shah in Bengaluru ahead of LS Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday set foot in the southern state of Karnataka to campaign for the upcoming crucial Lok Sabha elections. He held a joint meeting with leaders from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), who have formed an alliance to contest the election with a united front. Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa during a meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru.(PTI)

“Chaired a meeting with the NDA leaders in Karnataka. The NDA is set to win all the seats in Karnataka under Modi Ji’s leadership,” Shah wrote on social media.

He then arrived at Bengaluru city's Palace Grounds to attend the Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan, where he addressed the gathering. “There is drought in Karnataka and the state government has delayed sending a proposal to the centre, seeking relief. We had promised and came to power to put corrupt into jail. Shouldn't the corrupt be jailed?" He said, hitting out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state.

“PM Modi ensured Ram Lalla is shifted from a tent to a grand temple. But Congress leaders did not attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla because of appeasement politics,” He alleged.

“The BJP-JD(S) alliance will win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, and not let Congress even open their account. The whole country is unitedly standing with PM Modi,” He added.

“In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, on one side, there is BJP and NDA. We are contesting under the leadership of PM Modi. On the other side, there is an alliance of dynastic and corrupt people - the INDI alliance. On one side, it is PM Modi. On the other side, it is Congress which has indulged in corruption of ₹12 lakh crores,” He further stated.

State deputy CM and Congress leader DK Shivakumar spoke on the Home Minister's roadshow planned in Karnataka's Channapatna today and said, “We welcome all opponents in politics. It will be a flop. I wish them all the best.”

(With inputs from agencies)