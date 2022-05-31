Cong leaders Ramesh, Khan file nomination for RS elections
Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh and Mansoor Ali Khan on Monday filed their nomination papers for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka.
They were accompanied to the Karnataka Assembly Secretariat by former chief minister Siddaramaiah, senior Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress state president D K Shivakumar.
Ramesh was the member of the Upper House from Karnataka from 2016, and the party has renominated him.
The opposition party is expected to win at least one seat given its strength in the assembly but it fielded another candidate, Mansoor Ali Khan.
The JD(S), which on its own strength cannot win any seat, has decided to field Kupendra Reddy.
“By fielding Khan, the Congress has put the JD(S) in a spot by testing its secular credentials,” a Congress office-bearer said.
He said if the JD(S) refuses to support Khan, it will send across a wrong message among the Muslim voters that the party is not as secular as it claims to be.
The division of ‘secular votes’ benefiting the BJP will “expose” the JD(S) before the minorities, according to the Congress office-bearer.
The BJP has not yet revealed its cards yet regarding its third candidate and has announced fielding Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and actor-turned-politician Jaggesh, as the party is sure about winning two seats.
However, party insiders said the BJP is also weighing the option of renominating K C Ramamurthy.
The elections to four seats in Rajya Sabha is necessitated as the term of office of members -- Sitharaman and K C Ramamurthy of BJP, and Jairam Ramesh is due to expire on June 30. The fourth RS member, Congress’ Oscar Fernandes died last year.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics