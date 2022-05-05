Congress demands dismissal of two Karnataka ministers over PSI row

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded the dismissal of two ministers from the Karnataka cabinet for their alleged involvement in the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment exam scandal on Wednesday.

“The role of Ashwath Narayan in the scam is evident. (The) Fifth-Rank candidate Darshan Gowda and 10th rank candidate Nagesh Gowda are relatives of Ashwath Narayan. They have been let off after an investigation, even though others have been arrested,” Siddaramaiah said in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“This is a ₹300 crore scam, and we have no faith in (the) CID investigation. We demand (a) Judicial investigation monitored by (a) sitting High Court Judge,” he added.

Siddaramaiah further said that more scams were coming out against the Basavaraj Bommai government every day and demanded that home minister Araga Jnanendra and Nayaran be removed from the cabinet, adding to the growing pile of allegations against the BJP-rule in Karnataka.

The statements come even as discoveries were made in the PSI recruitment case in which several candidates purportedly used fraudulent means to score high marks in the exams conducted last October and make the cut to enter the police department.

There are also allegations that several persons associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were involved after the Congress levelled allegations against Narayan, among others.

There are allegations that several of these candidates were made to cough up lakhs of rupees to get favourable results.

Around 129,000 candidates had applied, and 57,000 had written the exams, of which 545 were provisionally selected.

“The government has acknowledged the scam to have happened and that re-exam will be conducted,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Bommai government has ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities and even announce a re-exam.

DK Shivakumar, the president of the Congress party in Karnataka said that Narayan was the “Kingpin” in all recruitments done in this scam as well as the alleged irregularities in the appointment of professors.

“The KPCC president (Shivakumar) is a person who is neck-deep in corruption, has gone to jail and is known to be corrupt and does not have the moral right to make such allegations against others without providing evidence,” Narayan said, hitting back at the Congress.

He said that the investigation was ongoing, and if the Congress leaders had any evidence in the case, they should bring it forward, and the same would be probed.

“Where did Amit Shah, (BS) Yediyurappa, Anand Singh, Katta Subramanya (Naidu) go?” Shivakumar hit back, referring to these leaders going to jail for various reasons.

He alleged that the candidate who got the first rank was sent to jail, but the person who got the fifth rank (Darshan Gowda, allegedly Narayan’s relative) was released after calls were made from high offices.

“More scams are coming to light every day. Reports have emerged about the scam in the appointments of Assistant Professors by (the) Higher Education department. Nagraj and Sowmya have been arrested with respect to the case. What is the role of the Higher Education Minister? and he should also be dismissed from the cabinet,” Siddaramaiah said.