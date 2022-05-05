Congress demands dismissal of two Karnataka ministers over PSI row
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded the dismissal of two ministers from the Karnataka cabinet for their alleged involvement in the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment exam scandal on Wednesday.
“The role of Ashwath Narayan in the scam is evident. (The) Fifth-Rank candidate Darshan Gowda and 10th rank candidate Nagesh Gowda are relatives of Ashwath Narayan. They have been let off after an investigation, even though others have been arrested,” Siddaramaiah said in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
“This is a ₹300 crore scam, and we have no faith in (the) CID investigation. We demand (a) Judicial investigation monitored by (a) sitting High Court Judge,” he added.
Siddaramaiah further said that more scams were coming out against the Basavaraj Bommai government every day and demanded that home minister Araga Jnanendra and Nayaran be removed from the cabinet, adding to the growing pile of allegations against the BJP-rule in Karnataka.
The statements come even as discoveries were made in the PSI recruitment case in which several candidates purportedly used fraudulent means to score high marks in the exams conducted last October and make the cut to enter the police department.
There are also allegations that several persons associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were involved after the Congress levelled allegations against Narayan, among others.
There are allegations that several of these candidates were made to cough up lakhs of rupees to get favourable results.
Around 129,000 candidates had applied, and 57,000 had written the exams, of which 545 were provisionally selected.
“The government has acknowledged the scam to have happened and that re-exam will be conducted,” Siddaramaiah said.
The Bommai government has ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities and even announce a re-exam.
DK Shivakumar, the president of the Congress party in Karnataka said that Narayan was the “Kingpin” in all recruitments done in this scam as well as the alleged irregularities in the appointment of professors.
“The KPCC president (Shivakumar) is a person who is neck-deep in corruption, has gone to jail and is known to be corrupt and does not have the moral right to make such allegations against others without providing evidence,” Narayan said, hitting back at the Congress.
He said that the investigation was ongoing, and if the Congress leaders had any evidence in the case, they should bring it forward, and the same would be probed.
“Where did Amit Shah, (BS) Yediyurappa, Anand Singh, Katta Subramanya (Naidu) go?” Shivakumar hit back, referring to these leaders going to jail for various reasons.
He alleged that the candidate who got the first rank was sent to jail, but the person who got the fifth rank (Darshan Gowda, allegedly Narayan’s relative) was released after calls were made from high offices.
“More scams are coming to light every day. Reports have emerged about the scam in the appointments of Assistant Professors by (the) Higher Education department. Nagraj and Sowmya have been arrested with respect to the case. What is the role of the Higher Education Minister? and he should also be dismissed from the cabinet,” Siddaramaiah said.
-
Regularisation of jobs: Employees’ union submit memorandum with Ludhiana MC chief
Municipal Karamchari Dal — municipal employees' association — on Wednesday submitted a memorandum over their long-pending demand regarding regularisation of contractual staff with municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabbarwal at the MC's Zone A office. The other demands of the employees' union included payment of EPF installments, dues etc. Sabbarwal said the matter is being taken up at the government level.
-
Kumaraswamy alleges police exposed itself in PSI exam case
Former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday, said that the Police Sub-Inspector examination scam, which has caught the attention of the entire country, has been exposed by the police department itself. Speaking to the media persons at Channapatna, he said, “Information has been leaked from the police department itself. The investigation is linked to the developments that followed the murder in Bangalore's Chamarajapet.”
-
ATREE chief Bawa elected to US Academy of Sciences
India-born conservation biologist Dr Kamal Bawa, who is also president of the Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research and Ecology and Environment, has been elected to the US National Academy of Sciences yesterday, according to a statement by ATREE. Dr Bawa is also an elected fellow of the Royal Society (London) and the American Philosophical Society.
-
Amit Shah will let me know about cabinet expansion or reshuffle: Karnataka CM
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Union home minister Amit Shah will communicate to him on BJP central leadership's decision about expansion or reshuffle of the state cabinet. Shah was in the city on Tuesday, during which he took part in various events, and attended lunch at Bommai's official residence where he was closeted with select state BJP leaders. Several top BJP leaders have denied speculations about Bommai's replacement.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai conducts department reviews to speed up development plans
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai conducted a series of meetings with heads of various departments on Wednesday to review the progress of schemes and programmes announced in the state budget. The chief minister told the health department heads to have the stone-laying ceremony for the 250-bed Jayadeva hospital for cardiology by August 15 and complete all the processes to set up the medical college in Ramanagara district, about 40 kms from Bengaluru.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics