Congress glorified Tipu for votes, says Karnataka minister
Karnataka minister for primary and secondary education BC Nagesh slammed Congress over allegations of excluding eminent historical personalities, freedom fighters and reformers from textbooks, saying that the opposition party is using education to gather votes.
“The previous (textbook revision) committee had removed five pages on Mysuru Maharajas and reduced it to four lines. They (Congress) had added six pages of Tipu Sultan. Why? Because Wodeyar (Mysuru Maharajas) are not a vote bank, Tipu is,” Nagesh said in Bengaluru on Monday.
The statements come almost a week after reports emerged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government allegedly removed portions of the chapter on Bhagat Singh, Narayana Guru and others to accommodate right-wing ideologues like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar.
Nagesh said that the education department moved several of these chapters from the “overburdened” history textbooks to Kannada language books but didn’t remove any.
However, he conceded that chapters on reformers like Periyar, who denounced Lord Rama as a representing Vedic culture and glorified Ravana as a representing Dravida culture, were removed.
“Not one line in Kuvempu’s prose has been removed. It was the Congress who removed it,” Nagesh said. He added that the Congress had given rise to a situation in which the caste and religion of literary personalities had become the focus and not the content which would be beneficial for children.
“In the 10th-grade chapter on British rule, they (Congress and previous revision committee) had not mentioned the tales of Sangolli Rayanna, Kittur Rani Channamma, Madakari Nayaka, Abakka. Were their names removed because they are Hindus and only mentioned Tipu Sultan,” Nagesh said.
The charges by Congress lend to allegations that the BJP government were trying to push the Hindutva narrative before the 2023 assembly elections and isolating minorities.
“Leaving Bhagat Singh, Narayan Guru, Basavanna is not good as it is to inspire our next generation with history and values. Ignoring all this, they (BJP) are pushing their own political and ideological agenda. It is very unfortunate, and we condemn it,” MB Patil, senior Congress leader and chairman of the party’s campaign committee, said.
Rains lash parts of Jammu and Kashmir
Mild to heavy rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday coupled with gusty winds and thunderstorms. Weather officials said Kashmir valley witnessed light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds in the north-western, northern and central parts on Sunday evening and during the night as well. Meteorologist M Hussain Mir said that Kashmir valley may witness less precipitation than Sunday while Jammu may get heavy rainfall.
Karnataka: Rains over a week kill 12, crop loss leaves farmers in lurch
Bengaluru At least 12 people and over 400 animals died in the recent unseasonal rains across Karnataka between May 15-21, according to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority. “Farmers whose crops have been destroyed by excess rains are contemplating ending their own lives. Such is the situation and the Union Bank has sent us notices to repay the loans. What kind of justice is this?” asked Purshottam Gowda, a farmer from Ballari.
Tenant claims rape accused had earlier harassed her, say Bengaluru police
A man, who allegedly raped his 20-year-old woman tenant at gunpoint in Bengaluru on April 11, has harassed the woman in the past, city police said on Monday. Police said medical test of both the survivor and accused was conducted on Sunday night. The accused is a native of Bihar and lives with his family at Shanthi Nagar locality in central Bengaluru. City police said the accused claimed he was being framed by the tenant.
Congress slams textbook panel chief for parody on Karnataka anthem
Leader of the opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah criticised the chairman of the textbook revision committee on Monday for a 2017 parody post on 'Rashtra Kavi' Kuvempu's 'naada geethe' or state anthem, one of the most revered songs in Karnataka. The parody verse continued with the mention of alcohol, meat and other jokes meant to target the Congress.
Dhumal’s marriage anniversary assumes political overtones
With the political scenario in Himachal Pradesh heating up due to the assembly elections scheduled later this year, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal's 50th marriage anniversary became an occasion of gathering of the state BJP's prominent faces, including chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, lauding his contribution towards the state. State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap also reached the venue to greet 78-year-old Dhumal and lauded his contribution to the state.
