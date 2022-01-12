Congress march continues in Karnataka despite surge in Covid cases

BENGALURU: A third complaint was filed against Congress leaders in Karnataka on Wednesday for endangering lives as hundreds of people are participating in their march to Bengaluru despite a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The march was started despite restrictions ordered to check the pandemic spread to press for the building of a reservoir on the Cauvery to supply drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas.

The three complaints under the Epidemic Diseases Act have been filed by the same person, who identifies himself as Venkatesh, against 64 people including state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

“If you can’t fly, let’s run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then let’s crawl. But let’s move towards our goal. The fourth day of the Mekedatu Padayatre has begun. With the same vigour, keep strong steps,” Shivakumar said in a tweet.

Shivakumar said those participating in the rally should register their names or take pictures with posters or with leaders and certificates of participation will be given later.

The Congress remained defiant and has continued with the march ahead of panchayat elections and the 2023 assembly polls. “Let’s see what action is taken. We are also ready to face all the consequences. It is their government and if they take action, we will fight it legally,” Siddaramaiah said. “If they slap FIRs (First Information Reports), will they be able to scare us? We have seen many such FIRs. There is no offence. They have registered an FIR. Where is the offence?”

Araga Jnanendra, Karnataka’s home minister, said it seems Congress leaders are only bothered about taking political advantage and not about public health. He added they were not heeding calls to postpone the march to draw political mileage. “The Congress leaders are precipitating the Covid crisis in the state,” Jnanendra said.

The march is heading towards Bengaluru, the worst-hit region in Karnataka with nearly 60,000 active cases, even as the government has announced restrictions to check the Covid-19 spread. The test positivity rate in Bengaluru is over 15%. The restrictions include night and weekend curfews as well as on weddings and other events.