Congress MLAs to stage overnight stir in House

Congress legislators on Thursday decided to hold an overnight protest inside the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council, to seek the resignation of rural development and panchayat raj minister K S Eshwarappa, over his remarks that the saffron flag may become the national flag some time in the future and may be hoisted on the Red Fort.

As soon as the assembly commenced proceedings in the morning, Congress members rushed to the well of the House and staged a dharna, eventually forcing the Speaker to adjourn the session at 3 pm.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said the Congress has decided to hold stage ‘day-and-night’ protests, to take the issue to a “logical end”. “The hidden agenda of the RSS has been conveyed through Eshwarappa. The national flag is the symbol of independence. Freedom fighters drew courage and inspiration from the tricolour. We have a flag code to prevent any insult to the tricolour.”

Eshwarappa, however, said there is no question of him resigning for any reason, adding that he is a patriot who had gone to jail during the Emergency period. “Let them protest, I won’t budge,” he said, and demanded that state Congress chief DK Shivakumar resign, accusing him and his party of ‘misusing’ the national flag for protests.

