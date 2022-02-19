Congress to resume Mekedatu rally from February 27

The Congress in Karnataka will resume the ‘Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku’ (our water, our right) padayatra, demanding implementation of the Mekadatu project in the state, senior leaders of the party announced on Saturday.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that the rally would resume from Ramanagara district on February 27 and conclude in Bengaluru on March 3.

The padayatra was suspended due to a surge in Covid-19 cases last month.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said the padayatra will culminate at the National College Grounds in Basavanagudi, as planned earlier, and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy will lead the padayatra when it enters Bengaluru.

“The rally will be held for five days, and all our leaders, workers, and the public will take part in the padayatra. We had stopped it as our concern was that we shouldn’t add to the spread of the coronavirus Congress leaders will walk from Ramanagara to Bengaluru for five days starting February 27,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress rally is planned to put pressure on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the Mekedatu project, which involves constructing a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu to regulate the flow of water to Tamil Nadu and utilize 4.75 tmc water for Bengaluru, and also proposes a 400 MW hydroelectricity plant.

The BJP government had to face criticism for its reluctance to act against the yatra, reportedly because it did not want to give Congress a handle. Though, severe restrictions were imposed on other residents of the state.

The Congress had started the 100km foot march on January 9 from the Sangama. Party leaders reached Ramanagara, covering a distance of 60 km when they had to stop. The Karnataka Congress on January 12 decided to temporarily call off the padayatra for Mekedatu, terming it a ‘sacrifice’ in the interest of the state and its people.

A day before Congress called off the rally, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government prohibited participation in the padayatra against the backdrop of a steep rise in Covid-19 infections across the state. The Karnataka high court, too, had come down heavily on the government for its inaction and the Congress for its defiance of restrictions imposed by the state government given the pandemic.

According to party insiders, the Congress, which believes that BJP has gained a political upper hand because of the ongoing hijab controversy, hopes resuming the rally would give the Opposition the political momentum.