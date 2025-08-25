Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Consider more inclusive policy for auto LPG: IAC to Karnataka Transport Secretary

PTI |
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 05:22 pm IST

Consider more inclusive policy for auto LPG: IAC to Karnataka Transport Secretary

Bengaluru, Indian Auto LPG Coalition has urged Karnataka Transport Secretary N V Prasad to consider a more inclusive and rapid registration policy to help harness the full potential of Automotive Liquefied Petroleum Gas in Bengaluru.

Consider more inclusive policy for auto LPG: IAC to Karnataka Transport Secretary
Consider more inclusive policy for auto LPG: IAC to Karnataka Transport Secretary

IAC is the nodal body dedicated to the adoption of Auto LPG across India.

According to IAC Director General Suyash Gupta, the registration of new ALPG vehicles in Bengaluru has been proceeding at a notably slow pace, resulting in prolonged administrative delays and operational hardship for drivers and the ecosystem at large.

"Auto LPG presents a win-win opportunity for cities combating air pollution and for drivers seeking cost-effective solutions," he said in a release issued on Monday.

Highlighting the substantial environmental benefits of ALPG, Gupta said ALPG results in significantly lower emissions of particulates, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and hydrocarbons, helping to drive cleaner air across urban India.

"In addition, ALPG is nearly 40 per cent cheaper than petrol and delivers superior mileage. These advantages make it both a sustainable and economically viable choice for the city's auto drivers and commuters," he added.

A more inclusive and rapid registration policy from Karnataka government will directly enhance urban air quality, benefit public health, and ensure economic relief for the commuting public and auto rickshaw drivers, he said.

IAC represents a wide spectrum of stakeholders within the Auto LPG value chain including oil sector PSUs, private LPG marketers, kit suppliers, and equipment manufacturers.

The coalition is an active member of key national regulatory and standards bodies like the Central Motor Vehicle Rules - Technical Standing Committee , the Standing Committee on Emission Legislation , and the Bureau of Indian Standards . Globally, it partners with organisations such as the World Liquid Gas Association and collaborates closely with ARAI and SIAM, the release said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Consider more inclusive policy for auto LPG: IAC to Karnataka Transport Secretary
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On