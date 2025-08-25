Bengaluru, Indian Auto LPG Coalition has urged Karnataka Transport Secretary N V Prasad to consider a more inclusive and rapid registration policy to help harness the full potential of Automotive Liquefied Petroleum Gas in Bengaluru. Consider more inclusive policy for auto LPG: IAC to Karnataka Transport Secretary

IAC is the nodal body dedicated to the adoption of Auto LPG across India.

According to IAC Director General Suyash Gupta, the registration of new ALPG vehicles in Bengaluru has been proceeding at a notably slow pace, resulting in prolonged administrative delays and operational hardship for drivers and the ecosystem at large.

"Auto LPG presents a win-win opportunity for cities combating air pollution and for drivers seeking cost-effective solutions," he said in a release issued on Monday.

Highlighting the substantial environmental benefits of ALPG, Gupta said ALPG results in significantly lower emissions of particulates, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and hydrocarbons, helping to drive cleaner air across urban India.

"In addition, ALPG is nearly 40 per cent cheaper than petrol and delivers superior mileage. These advantages make it both a sustainable and economically viable choice for the city's auto drivers and commuters," he added.

A more inclusive and rapid registration policy from Karnataka government will directly enhance urban air quality, benefit public health, and ensure economic relief for the commuting public and auto rickshaw drivers, he said.

IAC represents a wide spectrum of stakeholders within the Auto LPG value chain including oil sector PSUs, private LPG marketers, kit suppliers, and equipment manufacturers.

The coalition is an active member of key national regulatory and standards bodies like the Central Motor Vehicle Rules - Technical Standing Committee , the Standing Committee on Emission Legislation , and the Bureau of Indian Standards . Globally, it partners with organisations such as the World Liquid Gas Association and collaborates closely with ARAI and SIAM, the release said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.