Karnataka orders 14-day quarantine for international arrivals who test positive

All international passengers landing at airports in Karnataka, who return positive post-arrival Covid-19 tests, will be required to spend a total of 14 days in quarantine, the state government said on Thursday, amid a spike in Karnataka's daily infections of the viral disease.

The rule is applicable on travellers testing positive without any symptoms or showing mild symptoms of Covid-19, the government said.

“International arrivals from both ‘At-risk’ countries and ‘Non at-risk countries’ who test positive at airports, but are symptomatic or mildly symptomatic, to undergo 7-day institutional quarantine, followed by another 7-day quarantine, at home,” a Karnataka government order said, according to news agency ANI.

The direction comes amid a massive spike in fresh coronavirus cases in the southern state. On Thursday, its daily case count crossed the 5000 mark, with 5031 more people found infected with Covid-19, according to state health minister K Sudhakar. The corresponding figures for January 4 and 5 stood at 2479 and 4246, respectively.

Positivity rate in Bengaluru goes up to 7.5% as cases cross 4k:

◾New cases in State: 5,031

◾New cases in B'lore: 4,324

◾Positivity rate in State: 3.95%

◾New Omicron cases today: NA

◾Total Omicron cases in State: 226

◾Deaths:01 (B'lore- 01)

◾Tests: 1,27,194#COVID — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 6, 2022

Bengaluru, its capital, on its own accounted for 4324 patients as the city's positivity rate rose to 7.5 per cent, the minister informed. The metropolis also saw the state's lone new coronavirus-related death.

However, no new case of the Omicron variant was detected, which means that Karnataka's tally of infections of the new strain remained unchanged at 226.