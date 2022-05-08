Covid-19 Updates on May 8: 155 new cases, no fatality in Bengaluru

Bengaluru urban district reported 155 new Covid-19 infections accounting for the majority of cases reported in the state on Saturday. The city has 1,841 active cases as per the Health Department. 103 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Karnataka state has witnessed a total of 171 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,48,635 while there were zero fatalities on Saturday. The positivity rate has gone up to 1.09% against an average rate of 1.44% with its 24 districts reporting zero infections and zero fatalities.

It was reported 10 coronavirus infections in Mysuru, two in Dakshina Kannada district and one each in Dharwad, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural and Bidar.

The state on Saturday conducted 15,647 tests, including 11,520 RT-PCR tests.

The state has administered 1,08,007 vaccine doses on Saturday with BBMP topping the list with 18,189 doses. Data shared by Karnataka Health Department also says total No. vaccination doses administered in the state to the date have reached 10,68,07,251 on Saturday.

It was reported earlier this week that there were three active containment zones (with less than five positive cases) on May 2, and four zones on May 3. The number of active containment zones increased to eight on May 4.

Covid-19 numbers in India

India reported 3,451 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 20,635 and the overall tally to 4,25,57,495, according to Union Health Ministry. While 40 death toll was reported in the country in the last 24 hours, 35 of them was from Kerala alone. The total fatalities now stand at 5,24,064.

The Health Ministry reported having said that the active cases in India now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, and the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is reported to have reached 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.78 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.79 per cent, the ministry said.

While it is to be noted that in a recent development, Health ministers of different states who have attended the 14th conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare held on Saturday have slammed WHO for its estimate of Covid-related deaths in India, saying it is "baseless" and "intended to show the country in a poor light".

