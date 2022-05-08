Covid-19 Updates on May 8: 155 new cases, no fatality in Bengaluru
Bengaluru urban district reported 155 new Covid-19 infections accounting for the majority of cases reported in the state on Saturday. The city has 1,841 active cases as per the Health Department. 103 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Karnataka state has witnessed a total of 171 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,48,635 while there were zero fatalities on Saturday. The positivity rate has gone up to 1.09% against an average rate of 1.44% with its 24 districts reporting zero infections and zero fatalities.
It was reported 10 coronavirus infections in Mysuru, two in Dakshina Kannada district and one each in Dharwad, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural and Bidar.
The state on Saturday conducted 15,647 tests, including 11,520 RT-PCR tests.
The state has administered 1,08,007 vaccine doses on Saturday with BBMP topping the list with 18,189 doses. Data shared by Karnataka Health Department also says total No. vaccination doses administered in the state to the date have reached 10,68,07,251 on Saturday.
It was reported earlier this week that there were three active containment zones (with less than five positive cases) on May 2, and four zones on May 3. The number of active containment zones increased to eight on May 4.
Covid-19 numbers in India
India reported 3,451 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 20,635 and the overall tally to 4,25,57,495, according to Union Health Ministry. While 40 death toll was reported in the country in the last 24 hours, 35 of them was from Kerala alone. The total fatalities now stand at 5,24,064.
The Health Ministry reported having said that the active cases in India now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, and the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is reported to have reached 98.74 per cent.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.78 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.79 per cent, the ministry said.
While it is to be noted that in a recent development, Health ministers of different states who have attended the 14th conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare held on Saturday have slammed WHO for its estimate of Covid-related deaths in India, saying it is "baseless" and "intended to show the country in a poor light".
-
Karnataka will be a hub for EV manufacturers: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government will ensure that the state becomes the top destination for the foreign and national investors. On Saturday, the Chief Minister spoke to ANI after he participated in a programme where the international automobile giant Toyota signed an agreement to invest ₹4800 crore in the state. Bommai said the government is quietly working on various sectors which can attract investors in a big way.
-
Fill your buckets: Bengaluru to face water shortage on Monday (May 9)
If you are in Bengaluru, it might be a good idea to fill your buckets and other utensils on Sunday. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Body (BWSSB) announced in a press note that due to an emergency shutdown of the Cauvery water supply treatment plant and pumping stations at TK Halli and Tatagun for maintenance, there will be a disruption of water supply on Monday for 18 hours.
-
Jahangirpuri clashes: Three more arrested
The Delhi Police have arrested three more persons for their alleged involvement in the clashes between Hindu and Muslims in Jahangirpuri last month, officer said. The suspects were identified by their single names as Tabrez, Zaheer and Anabul. With the three arrests, police have so far arrested 33 persons and apprehended three juveniles for the clashes on the evening of April 16.
-
BJP, AAP trade barbs over misuse of state machinery
A day after the 'arrest and rescue' of a youth wing BJP leader involving police forces of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party slugged it out on Saturday accusing each other of misusing the state machinery. Senior BJP leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Adesh Gupta and RP Singh protested on Saturday against the arrest outside the Civil Lines residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
-
Delhi: Hoax bomb call triggers panic in Vasant Vihar
Two bags, which were allegedly left behind by a foreigner outside a chemist's store at the A block market in Vasant Vihar, sparked panic in the area over fears of a bomb. In a 40-minute operation, police cordoned off the area, evacuated people from nearby shops and placed sand bags around the two bags only to find old clothes and some other belongings inside, officials said.
