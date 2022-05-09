Covid-19 Updates on May 9: 89 new cases in Bengaluru

Bengaluru reported 89 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1839. 91 patients recovered in the city on Sunday. A total of 17,273 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has seen 112 new caseloads with one fatality and the total no of active cases now stands at 1964 on Sunday. The test positivity rate (TPR) has declined drastically in the last 24 hours. It stood at 1.09% on Saturday. But the weekly Total Positivity Rate is pegged at 1.37%. While the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for the day stands at 0.89%.

As per Karnataka Health Department, 8836 vaccination doses have been administered as of 9 pm Sunday. BBMP alone administers 3.725 doses. State's COVID-19 Vaccination update further says, the total no of vaccination administered to date have reached 10,68,23,100.

In the media bulletin shared by the Department of Health & Family Welfare on Sunday, the state has so far reported 40062 death and total positive cases of 3049747.

A total of 883417 passengers were reported to have been screened at the airport on Sunday.

India on Monday reported 3,207 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. 3,410 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The active cases stand now at 20,403.

