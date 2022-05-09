Covid-19 Updates on May 9: 89 new cases in Bengaluru
- Bengaluru reported 89 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1839. A total of 17,273 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.
Bengaluru reported 89 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1839. 91 patients recovered in the city on Sunday. A total of 17,273 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Karnataka has seen 112 new caseloads with one fatality and the total no of active cases now stands at 1964 on Sunday. The test positivity rate (TPR) has declined drastically in the last 24 hours. It stood at 1.09% on Saturday. But the weekly Total Positivity Rate is pegged at 1.37%. While the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for the day stands at 0.89%.
As per Karnataka Health Department, 8836 vaccination doses have been administered as of 9 pm Sunday. BBMP alone administers 3.725 doses. State's COVID-19 Vaccination update further says, the total no of vaccination administered to date have reached 10,68,23,100.
In the media bulletin shared by the Department of Health & Family Welfare on Sunday, the state has so far reported 40062 death and total positive cases of 3049747.
A total of 883417 passengers were reported to have been screened at the airport on Sunday.
India on Monday reported 3,207 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. 3,410 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The active cases stand now at 20,403.
-
Pub brawls on the rise in Delhi-NCR: Who is to blame?
The recent death of a 30-year-old man over a bill-related argument at a bar in Noida recently has shed light on the increasing pub brawls in Delhi-NCR. It's all about preparedness, feels restaurateur Sahil Sambhi. Another restaurateur Akshay Anand shares that any unpleasant situation is uncomfortable for both the parties. Diners have also had their share of unpleasant experience, owing to non-courteous behaviour by staff.
-
Video: AAP MLA in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh amid protests against demolition
Protests have erupted in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh – a site of the contentious Citizenship law stir – amid an anti-encroachment drive on Monday. The protest was also joined by Amanatullah Khan – an Aam Aadmi Party MLA who represents Okhla in Delhi. The video tweeted by news agency ANI showed the extent of the protest, in which a huge number of protesters could be seen gheroing Shaheen Bagh.
-
Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh Saini back in Congress
Chandigarh: Former Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini on Monday rejoined the Congress along with his supporters. Also read: Himachal Khalistani flags row: CM says 'spoke with central govt' - 10 points Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring reinducted the young ex-MLA into the party. Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and state general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu were present.
-
BSF shoots down drone from Pakistan, recovers 10.6kg of heroin in Amritsar
The Border Security Force shot down a drone from Pakistan and recovered 10.6kg of heroin near the border village of Bharopal in Amritsar district early on Monday. The incident comes a day after Tarn Taran police arrested two people and recovered an improvised explosive device (IED). Police suspect the IED may have been brought by a drone from Pakistan.
-
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Mumbai
Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency has been conducting raids at 20 locations in Mumbai and adjoining areas since Monday morning in connection with a case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. NIA registered a case in February under the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act against Ibrahim, his brother Anees, their close associates Chhota Shakeel, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tigar Memon, and Javed Patel.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics