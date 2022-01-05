Dance acts as muse for global artistes at Bengaluru fest

Dance has a divine effect when it comes to connecting people. And when dancers from across the globe come together as part of a festival, it’s sure going to be an unforgettable experience! Making its comeback, albeit in a hybrid format and after a gap of one year, is the contemporary movement and digital arts festival titled Attakkalari India Biennial (AIB).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the theme and motto of, Inspire Bengaluru, the festival is all set to enthral Bangaloreans as well as virtual audiences from across the world, and is returning at a time when performing arts is grappling to get back on its feet. “A virtual performance is not a replacement, but is the next best thing after a live performance. And we have that provision in the festival,” says Jayachandran Palazhy, contemporary dancer and artistic director of Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts. He adds: “During the pandemic, we did about 30 dance events connecting different parts of the world, attended by a small physical audience, but live streamed it worldwide. Those learnings helped us curate this festival. And now, the viewers can look forward to cutting-edge performances and masterclasses by dance companies from Switzerland, Korea, the UK, Australia, Sweden, Spain, Japan and Netherlands.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A still from a site-specific installation by Attakkalari Dance Company. (Photo: Althaf Hussain)

The opening act of this festival, Sthavara Jangama, is a site-specific promenade multimedia performance inspired by the architecture, arts, literature especially of Vachana poets and culture of the Vijayanagara empire. It will be performed by Attakkalari Dance Company, and will also have German artist Christian Ziegler creating interactive images inspired by the Vijayanagara architecture. Bindhumalini Narayanaswamy, who has composed the music for this opening act along with MD Pallavi, explains, “The title Sthavara Jangama means, still and the moving. It’s about space, architecture, time, the body, memories. This is to look at the moving and the stagnant, the changing and the unchanging, in the mystic and the historical sense, in sense of space and time. The Vachana movement, which said everyone can access their higher self regardless of caste and gender, is very rich in music, and has impacted every mystic movement and philosophy, including in the Vijayanagara empire.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Berlin-based virtual reality theatre collective, CyberRäuber will present CyberBallet dance installation as a stand-alone VR experience. Bjorn Lengers, from the collective, says, “Marcel (Karnapke) and I were very interested in exploring dance as a highly specific and ubiquitous form of movement confronted with what we ordinary humans can do. Dance is everywhere in the world, and I’d say everybody likes to dance, even if it’s only a little and when nobody else is watching... So wouldn’t an Artificial Intelligence, if it tried to understand how it is to be human, have to understand how it is to have a body, how to move it, how to dance with it? So as part of this event, visitors will wear VR headsets and headphones, and will be invited to take part in the dance performance, if they choose to.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Berlin-based virtual reality theatre collective CyberRäuber’s dance installation CyberBallet is part of the festival’s line-up.

Besides dance performances, there will also be film screenings at the festival. Club Guy & Roni, a Netherlands-based contemporary dance company, will screen a film called Mamushka, which was directed by dancer Roni Haver, after he lost his parents. Its narrative is a poetic exploration of the changing seasons of mother Nature and transience of memories we hold in ourselves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talk of this festival can’t be complete without the installation, Swan Lake The Game, a reinvention of the Russian ballet classic to interpret the challenges of the 21st century, blending the themes of escapism, responsibility and choice in a performance. Wim de vries from National Interdisciplinary Theater Ensemble says, “During the pandemic, we created Swan Lake both online and offline. In offline version in the theatres, the audience would walk in small groups from one space to another, seeing various acts. Online, we offered a unique online experience; with a lot of agency of where to look and what to see. The online audience not only create their own narrative, but also affect those of the spectators in the theatre. After each act you will be asked to make a choice: Who will be the black swan? How will the story end?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the festival highlights is also Winter School, a series of masterclasses by some of the best international choreographers and artistic directors, films on dance, Playground — a workshop by Sweden’s dance group Memory Wax for kids aged 9-13, a writing on dance laboratory, and the AIB Open Studio. Sharing how the festival is an exercise in transglocal community arts engagement Initiative, Palazhy opines, “It will connect local and international dance communities via immersive experiences, in which many Indian artistes will get to collaborate within the international contemporary dance scene.”

Catch It Live

What: Attakkalari India Biennial

Where: Attakkalari Studios, Bangalore International Centre, Ranga Shankara; www.aib.net.in

When: January 7 to February 7

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}