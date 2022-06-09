Death toll due to water contamination in Raichur rises to 4, locals call for action

The death toll in case pertaining consumption of contaminated water in the Raichur district has increased to four, with one more death reported on Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to officials of the district administration, Abdul Kareem, who was in his late 50s, died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in the city.

Kareem was a resident of Adroon Quilla in the district and was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after his health deteriorated. “As per the hospital’s information, he died due to kidney failure and is suspected to be due to the water contamination,” an official said.

Adroon Quilla is one of the areas affected by water contamination. The first water contamination related death was reported in the same locality on May 29, when hotelier Abdul Gafar died. Two more deaths were reported on June 3 and June 4. Autorickshaw driver Mohammed Noor and Mallamma, a homemaker, residents of Arab Mohalla and Indira Nagar, had died due to water contamination.

“Over 70 people complained of symptoms similar to what was reported by the three deceased when they fell ill during the same period. Among them, three are currently being treated at a hospital, and their condition is said to be stable. The remaining were discharged after being admitted for a day at the District Civil Hospital,” said a district administration official.

“There were complaints of vomiting and diarrhea, which were being treated at the District Civil Hospital since. The areas falling under Wards 4, 7 and 32 are the ones most cases have been reported from,” he added.

Tousif Ahmed, a resident of Adroon Quilla, said at least 30 people from his locality have been admitted to the hospitals. “Most of them are complaining of stomach ache and diarrhoea. Still, no action has been taken against anyone responsible for this,” he said.

Raichur City Municipal Corporation (RCMC) commissioner K Gurulingappa said it has not been established that all deaths were caused by water contamination. “Each person who has died had some medical condition. For example, Gafar was suffering from jaundice. Also, if these three died due to consumption of contaminated water, why didn’t the next of the kin in the family face any issues? But the CMC had indeed received complaints against the poor quality of water,” he told the media.

Raichur deputy commissioner (DC) Chandrashekhar Nayaka L said that a team has been conducting tests on the water to identify the problem. He said the team has conducted a visit to the water purification plant and will submit a report. According to the DC, the city gets water from the Tungabhadra River, and two different water treatment plants in the locality also provide drinking water.

People have reported health problems in areas where the water comes from the Rampur water treatment plant, he added.

“We have made arrangements for drinking water supply, and the process of cleaning the water tanks at the plant is underway. I have already suspended a junior engineer. Based on the report, further action will be initiated,” the DC said.

Archana MN, an official of the municipal directorate who inspected the plant, said that the new water filtration plant was closed due to some repair, and the old plant was being used. This process has been stopped and water filtration is being done by the new plant, she said. “Cleaning was required in some places. Chief Engineers has visited these locations and has taken the required steps,” she said.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday had ordered a probe into the issue and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

“The government has taken seriously three deaths in Raichur, caused due to drinking contaminated water. I have asked Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s Chief Engineer to conduct a thorough inquiry about the reasons. Some are blaming it on the damaged pipeline due to rains...we are getting a technical report,” Bommai had said.