Decades after SC ruling, Bengaluru vendors still await registration
Street vendors in Bengaluru are in peril and are still awaiting formal registration and demarcation, decades after the apex court ruling that allowed the street vendors across the country to do business freely until the creation of vending zones.
Lakhs are still out of the official data since the estimate by the Karnataka State Street Vendors’ Federation marked the number of street vendors in the state at six lakh, including about 1.5 lakh in Bengaluru Urban, but the government order on releasing the Rs-2,000 Covid cash assistance puts the number of street vendors in the state at 2,16,439, who are registered under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) and the BBMP’s 2017 survey identifying mere 25,000, of them, only 60% have been issued ID cards or vendor certificate, legalising their business.
The 2017 survey was alleged to have not been conducted in the right manner, surveying only a few big markets leaving behind most of the traders. Years after frequent requests for a fresh survey, the BBMP has not taken this issue seriously as per many street vendors. BBMP has also failed to demarcate vending zones in the city and many vendors fall prey to frequent vacation drives by policemen and end up bribing them to survive.
“The ID cards issued now contain details of the place of business. However, since all the vendors have not been issued an ID, the vending zones have also been identified only in a few areas. In 2017, a few vendors were issued ID cards. The process is being taken up in phases and many more vendors will receive ID cards in the coming days,” said Dr Muralidhar K, Deputy Commissioner (Welfare) to DH.
A vendor told Deccan Herald that even the identity cards have not helped much as they have just mentioned vague locations and a few cards do not even have a mention of the place of business.
According to the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, enacted to regulate street vendors in public areas and protect their rights, the local civic body is also responsible for forming Town Vending Committees (TVC) in every zone (comprising representatives from street vendors, various government agencies such as the traffic police, and members from trade organisations and resident welfare associations (RWAs).
But, as per sources, the election for TVC was held in Bengaluru in 2019 and most of the TVCs are incomplete, with elections not being conducted in no of zones since ID cards were not being issued. Although the other seven zones have a working TVC, they don’t have all nominated members and the street vendors are of the opinion that though the TVCs are partially functional, nothing much has changed on the ground.
Two years into a devastating pandemic posed economic breakdown street vendors are seeking a ray of hope from BBMP. A senior BBMP official informed about conducting training sessions for vendors, to give awareness about their rights and urged the TVCs to meet regularly and to take up a new survey. He also said the process will take some time to pick up the pace.
-
Maharashtra minister warns mask rule will be back if Covid cases rise
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said if coronavirus cases continue to surge in the state, the mandatory mask rule will return. While the state has the highest number of overall cases in the country with over 78.7 lakh infections registered so far, the daily tally has been below 200 since late March. On Saturday, it reported 155 new coronavirus cases and one death.
-
Brain-dead due to bullet injury, 6-yr-old girl’s organs donated to save lives
The parents of a six-year-old brain-dead girl, undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, agreed to donate her organs that are likely to help at least six persons suffering from end-stage organ failure in need of a transplant, according to her doctors. The girl, one of the six children of a Noida-based tailor, was brought to AIIMS Trauma Centre at 11.30pm on Wednesday, with a head injury.
-
Covid-19 Updates on May 1, 2022: Containment zones return to Bengaluru
After a long time, containment zones returned to Bengaluru with the city seeing three of them – two in Mahadevapura and one in Bengaluru South. During the third wave, Bengaluru had 100 containment zones. Also, after many days of zero deaths, two deaths due to Covid-19 were reported. A 42-year-old man from Vijayapura and a 67-year-old woman from Belagavi were among the deceased. Bot were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).
-
Will support fight to include Marathi-speaking K'taka areas in Maha: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said they would continue to support the fight of Marathi-speaking people residing in border areas of neighbouring Karnataka to include those places in Maharashtra. He was addressing a gathering in Pune city on the occasion of Maharashtra's foundation day. The western state was formed on this day in 1960. The case of Maharashtra-Karnataka bounding dispute is pending before the Supreme Court.
-
Kolar: Man burns wife's hand while taking a ‘fidelity test’
In a truly bizarre incident, a man burned her husband Ananda's wife's hand while taking a 'fidelity test'. The incident occurred in Kolar's Veerenahalli Village within the Vemaagal police station's limits. The woman hadn't complained fearing retribution from her husband Ananda. However, the police were informed after KM Sandesh, the president of the an NGO, Ambedkara Seva Samithi, got involved. Following the complaint, the police are looking for Ananda and hope to catch him soon.
