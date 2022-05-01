Decades after SC ruling, Bengaluru vendors still await registration

Street vendors in Bengaluru are in peril and are still awaiting formal registration and demarcation, decades after the apex court ruling that allowed the street vendors across the country to do business freely until the creation of vending zones.

Lakhs are still out of the official data since the estimate by the Karnataka State Street Vendors’ Federation marked the number of street vendors in the state at six lakh, including about 1.5 lakh in Bengaluru Urban, but the government order on releasing the Rs-2,000 Covid cash assistance puts the number of street vendors in the state at 2,16,439, who are registered under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) and the BBMP’s 2017 survey identifying mere 25,000, of them, only 60% have been issued ID cards or vendor certificate, legalising their business.

The 2017 survey was alleged to have not been conducted in the right manner, surveying only a few big markets leaving behind most of the traders. Years after frequent requests for a fresh survey, the BBMP has not taken this issue seriously as per many street vendors. BBMP has also failed to demarcate vending zones in the city and many vendors fall prey to frequent vacation drives by policemen and end up bribing them to survive.

“The ID cards issued now contain details of the place of business. However, since all the vendors have not been issued an ID, the vending zones have also been identified only in a few areas. In 2017, a few vendors were issued ID cards. The process is being taken up in phases and many more vendors will receive ID cards in the coming days,” said Dr Muralidhar K, Deputy Commissioner (Welfare) to DH.



A vendor told Deccan Herald that even the identity cards have not helped much as they have just mentioned vague locations and a few cards do not even have a mention of the place of business.



According to the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, enacted to regulate street vendors in public areas and protect their rights, the local civic body is also responsible for forming Town Vending Committees (TVC) in every zone (comprising representatives from street vendors, various government agencies such as the traffic police, and members from trade organisations and resident welfare associations (RWAs).



But, as per sources, the election for TVC was held in Bengaluru in 2019 and most of the TVCs are incomplete, with elections not being conducted in no of zones since ID cards were not being issued. Although the other seven zones have a working TVC, they don’t have all nominated members and the street vendors are of the opinion that though the TVCs are partially functional, nothing much has changed on the ground.



Two years into a devastating pandemic posed economic breakdown street vendors are seeking a ray of hope from BBMP. A senior BBMP official informed about conducting training sessions for vendors, to give awareness about their rights and urged the TVCs to meet regularly and to take up a new survey. He also said the process will take some time to pick up the pace.





