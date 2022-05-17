Delay hits implementation of order on loudspeaker use in Karnataka

Almost a week after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai issued an order making a permit mandatory for the use of loudspeakers in the state, police and the government departments responsible for enforcing these permits are still struggling with the implementation, officials in the know of the matter said on Monday.

According to a senior city police officer, so far, no permits have been issued for the use of loudspeakers in the city as the process of identifying and issuing the permissions is still being finalised. “We have called for people to approach the concerned Assistant Commissioners of Police to give the application, but we still have not finalised the criteria for issuing the permits. Religious places and pubs etc, are on our list. Now, we are figuring who else should get these permits and if individuals can get such permits and what should be the time frame of the permission,” said the officer, who didn’t want to be named.

The officer said that the enforcement of the loudspeakers would begin only after the process is complete, and the current 15-day deadline given by the government will not be enough to implement the process. “The entire process will take more than a month, and we can begin the enforcement after that,” the officer added.

While Bengaluru police have received 108 noise level meters for the enforcement, the equipment for the rest of the districts is yet to be supplied. The Karnataka Pollution Control Board is in the process of procuring these meters, which delays the enforcement further, said an official.

The official said they currently have 10 sound monitoring stations in the city and a limited number of portable noise level meters. “We have given 108 portable noise level meters, and they can monitor noise pollution and take action. According to the noise pollution 2000 act, the power to enforce action is vested with the police department, which can register a complaint and take action. The KSPCB can only monitor pollution levels and give directions to relevant authorities to take action,” said the official.

“In residential, industrial, commercial and silent zones, the prescribed decibel levels have been specified, and If there is a violation, action can be taken. There is no zone specified as religious institutions. Religious institution ironically comes under silent zones,” the official added.

The official said that even if the police department issues a pass for the use of loudspeakers, it should be within the 60-decibel limit. “Whenever loudspeakers are to be used, permission from the police is a must. We only monitor it and report if we find any violation,” said the official.

Karnataka Waqf Board chairman N K Mohammed Shafi Saadi said Muslim scholars in the state would take an appropriate decision on azaan by adhering to the Supreme Court’s judgement. “As per a Supreme Court judgment of 2005, loudspeakers are not allowed for religious and other programmes between 10 pm and 6 am. The Waqf Board had also issued a circular on March 17, 2021, to this effect to all mosques, with the directions to follow the Supreme Court’s judgment,” he said.

“The loudspeaker restrictions between 10 pm and 6 am will affect only the azaan for the namaz held in the early hours. I have held discussions with many Hindu religious seers, and they have also expressed concern over the loudspeaker restrictions, which is detrimental not only to azaan but also for puja rituals in temples,” he added.

Karnataka, on May 10, banned the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am amid a raging debate over loudspeakers. A notification issued by the government said that a loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used, except after obtaining written permission from the designated authorities.

The government has asked all users of “sound-producing instruments” to obtain written permission from authorities within 15 days as part of a broad set of directions to regulate the use of loudspeakers in the state in the wake of the azaan versus Hanuman Chalisa row.

“A loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used at night (between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am) except in closed premises for communication within e.g., auditoria, conference rooms, community halls and banquet halls,” the circular said.

“Those who do not obtain permission, should voluntarily remove loud speakers/public address system and sound-producing instruments or else the same shall be removed by the designated authority within 15 days from the deadline given,” the circular added.