Diwali weekend getaways from Bengaluru this weekend

Even as Diwali is one of the most looked-forward to festivals of the year, many also choose to use these holidays to get on with their vacation plans. The prominent Hindu festival has fallen on October 24 this year, with Balipadyami set to be celebrated on October 26 and a solar eclipse falling on Tuesday between these two days.

It could be travel and vacation time for many families in Bengaluru. Hence, here are the top five places you can set your eyes on this weekend:

1. Kabini: One of the most popular adventure and wildlife sites in the state, it is known or its safari tours. It is an ideal 205 kilometres away from Bengaluru, and will be the retreat to remind you of lush greens when you are back at work. Other similar options for the camper in you: the Bandipur and Nagarhole sanctuaries. Just watch out for the elephants.

2. Hampi: A protected UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the Vijaynagara district, this place is the ultimate blend of history and architecture. Located 340 kms from Bengaluru city, the town is called a ‘backpacker’s delight', proving that ruins and damage can be beautiful too. Ancient monuments and beautiful temples are the main attractions here.

3. Gokarna: Called the ‘land of palm trees, blue seas and golden sands’, this place has become known as the favourite hub for beach lovers and hippies. However, Gokarna is also a Hindu pilgrimage town with the Mahabaleshwar temple sitting in the city centre.

4. Chikkamagaluru: A hill station only 240 kms away from the Karnataka capital, it hosts a range of mountains, waterfalls and greens. The town is best suited to nature enthusiasts as it is popular for its extensive tea and coffee plantations.

5. Shivanasamudra: Located near Mandya district of Karnataka, Shivanasamudra is a vibrant sight to watch during this rainy time. It has two proud waterfalls - Barachukki and Gaganachukki - and is surrounded by dense forests with rocky cliffs.