During Hubballi roadshow: Teenager detained for breaching PM security

KodaguPolice on Wednesday booked a government-aided high school teacher in Kodagu district under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for alleged sexual harassment of two girl students, officials said on Thursday.

Police said the accused was identified as Manohar Naik, who is also the president of the Kodagu Teachers’ Association.

According to the police, the high school teacher molested and sexually harassed the two students studying in class 10 in Madikeri Taluk.

The incident came to light when one of the victims narrated her ordeal to her mother, the police said. A complaint regarding the incident was filed at the district women’s police station on Wednesday by the victim’s mother.

“The accused was suspended right after the school administration was informed about the incident,” the police said.

The police have booked the accused under the Pocso Act based on the complaint, and further investigation is underway, police said.

The accused has been absconding since the incident came to light, the police said, adding that special teams have been formed to arrest Naik at the earliest.

