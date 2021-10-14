Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Karnataka's Kolhapur
bengaluru news

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Karnataka's Kolhapur

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 14-10-2021, 18:21:40 IST, Lat: 16.73 & Long: 75.75, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 160km E of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India," tweeted NCS.
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Karnataka's Kolhapur.(Representative image)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 08:37 PM IST
ANI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 Ritcher scale struck Karnataka's Kolhapur at around 6 pm on Thursday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 14-10-2021, 18:21:40 IST, Lat: 16.73 & Long: 75.75, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 160km E of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India," tweeted NCS.

Earlier, on October 12, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Karnataka's Gulbarga at around 8 am. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake kolhapur district
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rain lashes Bengaluru, several areas flooded as Madiwala lake overflow

Karnataka CM Bommai’s remark on moral policing triggers row

Karnataka Congress takes action against 2 leaders over remarks on Shivakumar

Decision on easing of norms, resuming primary classes after Dasara: Karnataka CM
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP