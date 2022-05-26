ED files charge sheet against Congress leader Shivakumar

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge sheet against Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar and his associates in a Delhi court this week in a 2018 case related to laundering money and suspicious transactions abroad through shell companies, an official said.

The case was filed after the Income Tax department allegedly seized unaccounted cash worth over ₹10 crore in 2017. The ED also booked the associates including transporter Sunil Kumar Sharma, who is accused of transporting cash on regular basis through hawala channels, and Shivakumar’s business partner Sachin Narayan.

In its prosecution complaint in June 2018, the department claimed Shivakumar paid ₹5 crore to the All-India Congress Committee as well through his political associate V Mulgund in two tranches.

ED arrested Shivakumar in September 2019 before the Delhi high court granted him bail the next month. It claimed to have found some loose sheets from his residence allegedly mentioning cash payments of ₹44 crore between 2014 and 2016.

In July 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case alleging Shivakumar and his brother, DK Suresh, amassed disproportionate assets worth ₹74.93 crore when the Congress leader was a minister in Karnataka between April 1, 2013, and April 30, 2018.

CBI claimed Shivakumar and his family had moveable and immovable assets worth ₹33.92 crore before April 2013, according to his election affidavit. Between April 2013 and April 2018, it alleged Shivakumar and his family acquired assets, movable and immovable, to the tune of ₹128 crore. CBI said they held assets worth ₹162 crore at the end of check period. It added the total income and receipts during these five years was ₹166 crore while their expenditure was ₹113 crore.