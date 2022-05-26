ED files charge sheet against Congress leader Shivakumar
NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge sheet against Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar and his associates in a Delhi court this week in a 2018 case related to laundering money and suspicious transactions abroad through shell companies, an official said.
The case was filed after the Income Tax department allegedly seized unaccounted cash worth over ₹10 crore in 2017. The ED also booked the associates including transporter Sunil Kumar Sharma, who is accused of transporting cash on regular basis through hawala channels, and Shivakumar’s business partner Sachin Narayan.
In its prosecution complaint in June 2018, the department claimed Shivakumar paid ₹5 crore to the All-India Congress Committee as well through his political associate V Mulgund in two tranches.
ED arrested Shivakumar in September 2019 before the Delhi high court granted him bail the next month. It claimed to have found some loose sheets from his residence allegedly mentioning cash payments of ₹44 crore between 2014 and 2016.
In July 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case alleging Shivakumar and his brother, DK Suresh, amassed disproportionate assets worth ₹74.93 crore when the Congress leader was a minister in Karnataka between April 1, 2013, and April 30, 2018.
CBI claimed Shivakumar and his family had moveable and immovable assets worth ₹33.92 crore before April 2013, according to his election affidavit. Between April 2013 and April 2018, it alleged Shivakumar and his family acquired assets, movable and immovable, to the tune of ₹128 crore. CBI said they held assets worth ₹162 crore at the end of check period. It added the total income and receipts during these five years was ₹166 crore while their expenditure was ₹113 crore.
New Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena promises to spend more time outside Raj Niwas
Vinai Kumar Saxena, who took oath as Delhi's 22nd Lieutenant Governor on Thursday, said he would work as a local guardian and citizens would see him more on the roads than inside the governor's house. Saxena, 64, was sworn in as the new LG of the national capital at a simple ceremony at Raj Niwas by the chief justice of Delhi high court, Vipin Sanghi.
Delhi sports facilities timing extended amid anger over officer's exclusive walk
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed all sports facilities under his government to remain open for sportspersons till 10pm. The Aam Aadmi Party said on its official Twitter handle that the decision will allow athletes and players to practice till night. The order came after a report by The Indian Express which claimed the athletes and coaches were being forced to wrap the training at Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium earlier than the usual time.
Yogi govt 2.0 tables ‘Atmanirbhar UP’ budget: Women safety, startups in focus
Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Friday presented the first budget of the Yogi Adityanath government in its second term in the Legislative Assembly. Read here for live updates of the Budget The FM proposed a provision of ₹523.34 crore for the implementation of the scheme in Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Agra, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj for the safety of women under the Safe City scheme.
CBI raids Jharkhand Cong working president Bandhu Tirkey in court-ordered probe
The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting raids at residences of former Jharkhand sports minister Bandhu Tirkey in connection with financial irregularities in conducting the 34th National Games in 2011, people aware of the development said. Tirkey, who joined the Congress in 2020 and was appointed as working president of Jharkhand Congress last year, is in national capital Delhi for party meetings, an aide in his office said.
ED conducts searches at premises linked to Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at about seven places in Mumbai, Pune and Ratnagiri district's Dapoli linked to a close confidant of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab. Parab was under ED scanner ever since dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, the prime accused in Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, alleged that Anil Parab was among the recipients of bribes.
