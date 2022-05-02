Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday (May 3) in most parts of Karnataka
Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long Ramzan fasting, will be celebrated in Karnataka on Tuesday, according to the moon-sighting committee. It couldn't be sighted in state on Sunday due to cloudy weather and rain.
The Karnataka moon-sighting committee said that that Eid will be celebrated in most parts of Karnataka and India on Tuesday. Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi told a news conference that the sky was cloudy in Bengaluru and many parts of south interior Karnataka due to a thunderstorm, the crescent wasn’t sighted in places such as Ballari, Davangere, Bagalkot and Gadag.
Accordingly, Monday will be last day of Ramzan and Tuesday will be Eid-ul-Fitr, Rashadi said.
On the other hand, in Kerala and coastal Karnataka, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday.
Earlier, there was confusion whether Eid-ul-Fitr holiday for schools would be on Monday or Tuesday. A notification on Saturday had said that Monday would be the Eid holiday. However, the government’s previous notification of general holidays issued on November 20,2021 had stated that May 3 would be the official holiday.
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.
Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.
Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.
During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.
Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like Hath Ka Seviyan, Nammak Ka Seviyan, Chakle Ka Seviyan and Laddu Seviyan. All these variants can be used in the dish called Sheerkurma, which is also made on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.
