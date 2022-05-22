Eight killed as vehicle rams into tree in Dharwad

At least eight people were killed and 13 others sustained serious injuries after a multi utility vehicle rammed into a tree in north Karnataka’s Dharwad district in the wee hours of Saturday. In the vehicle, which had a seating capacity for 13 people, 21 were travelling when the accident took place, said the Dharwad police.

The deceased include three children, and among those undergoing treatment, the condition of three people is critical. Except for one person, all deceased were members of one family.

“On Saturday, between 1 pm and 1.30 pm, the Force Trax Cruiser vehicle met with the accident near Nigadi village. The vehicle was going to Mansur from Benkatti when the accident took place. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a tree,” said K Manjunath, sub-inspector of police, Dharwad Rural Police station.

Seven deceased have been identified as Ananya (14), Harish (13), Shilpa (34), Neelavva (60), Madhushri (20), Maheshwar (11) and Shambulingayya (35). Police are yet to confirm the identity of the eighth person who died in the accident.

All are residents of Benkatt village in Dharwad district. While four people died on the spot, three died in hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences.

The sub-inspector said that 21 people, including the driver, were returning to their village after attending the engagement ceremony of Manjunath, one among the injured. “The eyewitnesses have said that the driver was overspeeding. The vehicle was overloading beyond its capacity and at some point, the driver lost control and rammed into a tree. The vehicle was completely mangled in the accident. At least four people died on the spot and the rest were rushed to the hospitals by the locals.”

The officer added that blood samples of the driver has been sent for medical tests to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol.

Mahadevi, one of the survivors, said that the driver was careless while driving. “He was driving very fast and taking turns at speed too. One of us told him to slow down but it didn’t make a difference. At one point the vehicle lost control and there was a loud thud. I don’t remember much after that. When I woke up, I was being taken to the hospital,” he said.

Sharada, the mother of the groom, said that the engagement function was to be held in front of their house, however, due to the heavy rain on Friday they decided to shift the event to the hall. “We had made all the preparation to hold the function in front of the house, but when the rain came, we shifted to the hall that our family members were able to book at the last minute. Those who were killed are our relatives. The vehicle had done two trips and I came on the first trip. I was asleep when I was told the accident took place,” she said.

Srinivas, another relative, said that among the dead was Ananya, who had scored 90% marks in the SSLC (class 10) examination results. “Three children from our family are no more. Ananya had scored good marks and we wanted to celebrate it but now she is lying dead in a mortuary,” Srinivas told local media.

The accident comes days after four people died and over 25 others were injured in an accident after an overloaded bus overturned in Pavagada in Tumkuru district. . Among the dead two were students.