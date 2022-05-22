Eight killed as vehicle rams into tree in Dharwad
At least eight people were killed and 13 others sustained serious injuries after a multi utility vehicle rammed into a tree in north Karnataka’s Dharwad district in the wee hours of Saturday. In the vehicle, which had a seating capacity for 13 people, 21 were travelling when the accident took place, said the Dharwad police.
The deceased include three children, and among those undergoing treatment, the condition of three people is critical. Except for one person, all deceased were members of one family.
“On Saturday, between 1 pm and 1.30 pm, the Force Trax Cruiser vehicle met with the accident near Nigadi village. The vehicle was going to Mansur from Benkatti when the accident took place. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a tree,” said K Manjunath, sub-inspector of police, Dharwad Rural Police station.
Seven deceased have been identified as Ananya (14), Harish (13), Shilpa (34), Neelavva (60), Madhushri (20), Maheshwar (11) and Shambulingayya (35). Police are yet to confirm the identity of the eighth person who died in the accident.
All are residents of Benkatt village in Dharwad district. While four people died on the spot, three died in hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences.
The sub-inspector said that 21 people, including the driver, were returning to their village after attending the engagement ceremony of Manjunath, one among the injured. “The eyewitnesses have said that the driver was overspeeding. The vehicle was overloading beyond its capacity and at some point, the driver lost control and rammed into a tree. The vehicle was completely mangled in the accident. At least four people died on the spot and the rest were rushed to the hospitals by the locals.”
The officer added that blood samples of the driver has been sent for medical tests to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol.
Mahadevi, one of the survivors, said that the driver was careless while driving. “He was driving very fast and taking turns at speed too. One of us told him to slow down but it didn’t make a difference. At one point the vehicle lost control and there was a loud thud. I don’t remember much after that. When I woke up, I was being taken to the hospital,” he said.
Sharada, the mother of the groom, said that the engagement function was to be held in front of their house, however, due to the heavy rain on Friday they decided to shift the event to the hall. “We had made all the preparation to hold the function in front of the house, but when the rain came, we shifted to the hall that our family members were able to book at the last minute. Those who were killed are our relatives. The vehicle had done two trips and I came on the first trip. I was asleep when I was told the accident took place,” she said.
Srinivas, another relative, said that among the dead was Ananya, who had scored 90% marks in the SSLC (class 10) examination results. “Three children from our family are no more. Ananya had scored good marks and we wanted to celebrate it but now she is lying dead in a mortuary,” Srinivas told local media.
The accident comes days after four people died and over 25 others were injured in an accident after an overloaded bus overturned in Pavagada in Tumkuru district. . Among the dead two were students.
-
Yogi thanks PM over excise duty cut on petrol-diesel, subsidy on LPG cylinder
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the slash in excise duty on petrol and diesel. Announcing the duty cut on LPG cylinders through tweets, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will give ₹200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.
-
BEST gets its first woman driver; women conductors to join soon
Meet 42-year-old city resident Laxmi Jadhav who has broken the glass ceiling to become the first woman who will drive a BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport bus starting next week. Jadhav will drive the bus route between Dharavi bus depot and south Mumbai. The decision to introduce women as bus drivers and conductors was taken in January. They have been introduced under wet lease model, under which contractors paid per kilometre provide buses with staff.
-
Karnataka chief minister Bommai denies talks of cabinet rejig in Delhi visit
No discussions took place with the Bharatiya Janata Party central leadership regarding the Karnataka cabinet rejig or expansion, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said after he visited New Delhi on Saturday. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Bommai said that the consultations during his visit revolved around the upcoming polls for Rajya Sabha and the legislative council. He added that he gave Union home minister Amit Shah's the list of candidates for the MLC and Rajya Sabha elections.
-
Rural artisans of Prayagraj bag first international order for their Moonj products
One District One Product (ODOP) initiative of the state government has started showing positive results here at Prayagraj. The moonj grass products made by one of the SHGs, managed by Bibi Fatima, 29 of Mahewa village in Chaka development block of Prayagraj have attracted an order from the US—the first international order for the women artisans.
-
Ludhiana MC team removes encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk
The municipal corporation teams on Saturday removed encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk. The tehbazaari wing officials and encroachers had a face off as the teams confiscated their vends from the site. More news in brief Dist logs a fresh Covid case Ludhiana A fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district for the second consecutive day on Saturday. There were 15 active cases in the district on Saturday.
