Fill your buckets: Bengaluru to face water shortage on Monday (May 9)

If you are in Bengaluru, it might be a good idea to fill your buckets and other utensils on Sunday.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Body (BWSSB) announced in a press note that due to an emergency shutdown of the Cauvery water supply treatment plant and pumping stations at TK Halli and Tatagun for maintenance, there will be a disruption of water supply on Monday for 18 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The water supply will be disrupted across the city from 3AM to 9PM on May 9. The BWSSB said that residents ought to cope with the shortage by storing water. Areas in and around Central Bengaluru and parts of South Bengaluru will be hit by the disruption.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail