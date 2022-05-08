Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru News / Fill your buckets: Bengaluru to face water shortage on Monday (May 9)
bengaluru news

Fill your buckets: Bengaluru to face water shortage on Monday (May 9)

Updated on May 08, 2022 10:54 AM IST
HT News Desk

If you are in Bengaluru, it might be a good idea to fill your buckets and other utensils on Sunday. 

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Body (BWSSB) announced in a press note that due to an emergency shutdown of the Cauvery water supply treatment plant and pumping stations at TK Halli and Tatagun for maintenance, there will be a disruption of water supply on Monday for 18 hours. 

The water supply will be disrupted across the city from 3AM to 9PM on May 9. The BWSSB said that residents ought to cope with the shortage by storing water. Areas in and around Central Bengaluru and parts of South Bengaluru will be hit by the disruption.  

