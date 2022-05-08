Fill your buckets: Bengaluru to face water shortage on Monday (May 9)
If you are in Bengaluru, it might be a good idea to fill your buckets and other utensils on Sunday.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Body (BWSSB) announced in a press note that due to an emergency shutdown of the Cauvery water supply treatment plant and pumping stations at TK Halli and Tatagun for maintenance, there will be a disruption of water supply on Monday for 18 hours.
The water supply will be disrupted across the city from 3AM to 9PM on May 9. The BWSSB said that residents ought to cope with the shortage by storing water. Areas in and around Central Bengaluru and parts of South Bengaluru will be hit by the disruption.
-
Jahangirpuri clashes: Three more arrested
The Delhi Police have arrested three more persons for their alleged involvement in the clashes between Hindu and Muslims in Jahangirpuri last month, officer said. The suspects were identified by their single names as Tabrez, Zaheer and Anabul. With the three arrests, police have so far arrested 33 persons and apprehended three juveniles for the clashes on the evening of April 16.
-
BJP, AAP trade barbs over misuse of state machinery
A day after the 'arrest and rescue' of a youth wing BJP leader involving police forces of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party slugged it out on Saturday accusing each other of misusing the state machinery. Senior BJP leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Adesh Gupta and RP Singh protested on Saturday against the arrest outside the Civil Lines residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
-
Delhi: Hoax bomb call triggers panic in Vasant Vihar
Two bags, which were allegedly left behind by a foreigner outside a chemist's store at the A block market in Vasant Vihar, sparked panic in the area over fears of a bomb. In a 40-minute operation, police cordoned off the area, evacuated people from nearby shops and placed sand bags around the two bags only to find old clothes and some other belongings inside, officials said.
-
Report immigrants in your area: Delhi BJP to members
Alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party is helping illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants settle in the city, the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta on Saturday asked the citizens to report such encroachments so that necessary action, including “use of bulldozers”, can be taken. While AAP did not respond to the charge on Saturday, it had earlier accused the saffron party of “illegally settling Bangladeshis and Rohingya across the country”.
-
20-year-old man beaten to death in Dwarka, another killed in Madangir
A 20-year-old man died days after Krishna was dragged outside his home in Rajapuri near Dwarka's Uttam Nagar allegedly by a group of a dozen people, including minor boys, who reportedly also kicked, punched and assaulted the victim with leather belts and plastic pipes as they dragged him by the hair through the lane. Police said a team reached the spot and found that Krishna had suffered serious injuries.
