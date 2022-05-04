Former Karnataka CM alleges police exposed PSI scam to get back at the Govt
Former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday, said that the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) examination scam, which has caught the attention of the entire country, has been exposed by the police department itself.
Speaking to the media persons at Channapatna, he said, "Information has been leaked from the police department itself. The investigation is linked to the developments that followed the murder in Bangalore's Chamarajapet."
The developments in the murder case of a young man named Chandru have exposed the illegality of the test (PSI test scam). A BJP spokesperson had accused police commissioner Kamal Pant of lying about the murder.
The police had said that a youth was killed after a two-wheeler collision caused a commotion, but the BJP leaders, however, tweeted that the young man was murdered because he was unable to speak Urdu.
"The BJP leaders had insulted Kamal Pant, an honest officer of the police department. That is why some of his admirers in the department took up the scam to teach the government. It is not exposed by the government, got revealed by the department itself," said Kumaraswamy.
"The BJP leader, who accused a loyal and honest police officer, has connections with Kingpin, who is currently under arrest. The police have kept a track of it and put everything out before the people," he added.
"The Congress leaders have blamed Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan for the PSI Scam. But, do they have any record against the minister? Where is the record against them?" he questioned.
He further alleged that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru, that's why their own BJP leaders made it and brought Dr CN Ashwath Narayan's name in the media so that Amit Shah knows about it.
"There is a conspiracy within the BJP to bring down Ashwath Naryan's wicket. BJP in the state is setting fire to their home, we don't have to burn it. Why would I need to take petrol to burn it? Congress leaders do not have the power to fight on real issues," he said.
-
Gehlot attacks BJP over violence in Jodhpur
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the communal violence in Jodhpur, saying the opposition party is nervous. Gehlot said he had commented that they have come to “set fire” when BJP chief JP Nadda visited Sawai Madhopur. “... and [communal] tension broke out in Karauli.” Gehlot said after the violence in Karauli, people belonging to all religions welcomed Ram Navami processions.
-
Hailstorm, rain hit parts of Delhi
A hailstorm hit parts of Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, while rainfall in isolated areas provided some respite from the heat. Earlier in the morning, the India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm, thunderstorm or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital. It later updated the alert to the orange category. No heat wave is predicted.
-
43 IAS, 38 PCS officers transferred in Punjab
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab Government on Wednesday transferred 43 IAS and 38 PCS officers, while giving additional charge to some senior officers. Taxation commissioner KK Yadav will hold the additional charge of chief executive officer, Bureau of Investment Promotion, whereas Arshdeep Singh Thind is the new administrator of Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority in addition to being the director, town and country planning.
-
Bengaluru: Metro work delayed at KR Puram due to this reason
Bengaluru's Namma Metro work will likely be further delayed due to shifting of gas pipelines at Kadubeesanahalli and K R Puram. Metro work on the Silk Board to K R Puram line is part of its Phase 2 project, which is highly anticipated by the public as majority of the employees can have an easy and quick commute to work. This delay was also caused by civil work being undertaken near K R Puram.
-
BMRCL spares over 100 trees and 152-yr old church with revised station plan
Citizens, environmentalists and churchgoers all came together to save about 140 trees and the 152-year-old All Saints Church on Hosur Road after the BMRCL cited its plan to build a metro station on the church premises in 2018. The All Saints Congregation then joined hands with some NGOs and groups like Heritage Beku and Environment Support Group and called the attention of the European Investment Bank's complaint unit about the matter in 2019.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics