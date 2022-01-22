Former PM HD Deve Gowda tests positive for Covid-19 again, clinically stable

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda, who has tested positive for Covid-19, is clinically stable and is responding to treatment, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru said on Saturday.

“HD Devegowda was admitted on Jan 21 and has been clinically stable since then. His vital parameters are within normal limits and he has been responding to treatment. He is comfortable and attending to his activities from his room,” the hospital was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. It added that Deve Gowda's health is constantly being monitored.

HD Deve Gowda's office confirmed earlier on Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 but has no symptoms and his health is stable. Taking to Twitter, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also confirmed the news and extended best wishes for Deve Gowda's recovery.

This is the second time that the former Prime Minister has been infected with Covid-19. On March 31 last year, Deve Gowda and his wife Chennamma tested positive and both were admitted at Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru.

Upon hearing the news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had phoned Deve Gowda and offered the veteran politician to get treated at any hospital of his choice in any city. “I am grateful to Prime Minister @narendramodi for calling and enquiring after my health. I am also deeply moved by his offer to get me treated in any hospital of my choice in any city,” Deve Gowda tweeted on March 31 last year.

Karnataka is continuing to see an upward trend in its daily tally of coronavirus disease with 48,049 cases recorded on Friday, taking the tally to more than 3.42 million. The total cases include 3,063,292 discharges, 323,143 active cases and 38,537 deaths.

The state government has decided to withdraw the weekend curfew with revenue minister R Ashok saying the decision was taken based on low hospitalisation rates.

However, the night curfew from 10 pm-5 am will continue and all existing Covid-19 restrictions including 50% capacity in commercial establishments such as malls, hotels and bars will remain in place.