Gang selling banned stamp papers busted, 11 held in B’luru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a gang of 11 members in Bengaluru for selling fake stamp papers to create fake documents, police said on Saturday.

Joint commissioner of police (crime), Raman Gupta, said the accused were printing and selling duplicate government stamp papers. The CCB seized 2,664 fake stamp papers worth over ₹5 lakh and fake documents related to four different plots in the city, he added.

Police identified the accused as Vishwanath, 57, and his son Karthik, 29, both residents of SBM Colony, Venkatesh, 54, of Sanjay Nagar, and Shamaraju, 48, of Nagashettyhalli. Their associates Shashidhar, Kariyappa, Ravishankar, Shivashankarappa, Gunashekar, Raghav and Kishore have also been arrested.

The Karnataka government banned the open sale of stamp papers in the 1990s after the multi-crore Telgi fake stamp paper case. According to police, the gang sold the fake stamp papers to miscreants who wanted to create fraudulent documents on properties across the state. The miscreants submitted those documents to courts and various departments to make money illegally, police added.

The CCB also seized a computer, printer, mobile phones, hard disks and rubber stamps of various government offices, including the revenue department, along with 119 fake seals of various government departments. The team also seized fake GPA documentation from 1990 and other documentation from 1995, 2002 and 2009.

“The accused also prepared old franking papers so that they become a part of pre-dated valid documentation that used to exist before the Telgi scam surfaced,” a police official said.

The police said they learnt about the racket after they received a tip-off that fake stamp papers were being sold at Kandaya Bhavan.

Thereafter, the deputy commissioner of police (crime), SD Sharanappa, formed a special team.

On July 18, head constable Naveen Kumar was sent as a decoy to buy the fake papers. Karthik took Kumar to his father’s shop, where Kumar asked for five ₹50 and ₹10 stamp papers each. Vishwanath took ₹10,000 as an advance from Kumar and asked him to collect the papers the following day, at 6.30 am.

The next day, when the police visited the site disguised as customers, one person handed him fake stamp papers. He was then taken into custody. During his questioning, he divulged information that led to the arrest of the other accused.

Police suspect that more people are involved in the scam. The CCB sleuths have seized four fake property documents and are probing who sold these stamp papers to whom and which fake documents were created using these stamp papers.