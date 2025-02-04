Go ahead with 158 civil judges appointments: Supreme Court to Karnataka HC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Karnataka High Court to proceed with the recruitment of 158 civil judges despite a state government circular prohibiting it. The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Karnataka High Court to proceed with the recruitment of 158 civil judges despite a state government circular prohibiting it.(PTI)

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan passed the direction after being informed that the state government issued a circular in November, last year halting the direct recruitment process by making changes to reservations under the Karnataka Judicial Service (Recruitment ) (Amendment) Rules 2024.

"Issue notice, and as an interim measure we direct that the process of direct recruitment of 158 civil judges in Karnataka shall continue notwithstanding the circular …issued by the state government. This order is subject to the final outcome/decision on the application," it said.

The CJI said the total sanctioned strength of judges in subordinate judiciary had risen from 21,000 to 29,000 in the country and the states, where the numbers rose significantly, would have to bear more expenses and increase the spending to meet the demand.

On the issue of residential accommodations for Delhi judicial officers, the bench directed the Land And Development Office (L&DO) of the Centre to file an affidavit detailing the present status of land at 206, Rouse Avenue in the national capital.

"The Union of India will file an affidavit on the correct position and status of the land located at 206 Rouse Avenue, New Delhi. A copy of this order will be sent to the L&DO office. List in the week commencing April 1, 2025," it said.

The bench was hearing a 2006 plea related to the filling up of vacancies in the district judiciary and other issues including lack of infrastructural facilities in the country.

The bench would deal with the issues faced by the district judiciary in Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, UP and Delhi on the next hearing.