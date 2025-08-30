Bengaluru, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday praised the Karnataka Police for its courage, discipline and sacrifice, calling it a leading force in the country. Governor lauds Karnataka Police, CM stresses protection of weaker sections

While presenting the President's Distinguished Service Medal, President's Commendable Service Medal, and the Union Home Minister's Medal to police officers and personnel at the President's Medal Investiture Ceremony 2025 held at Raj Bhavan, the governor said the awards recognised exemplary service in maintaining peace and security.

He also urged the force to intensify the use of technology to tackle emerging crimes such as cyber offences.

"This ceremony is a mark of respect for the police and reflects the deep faith society holds towards its guardians," Gehlot said.

"Karnataka Police has consistently earned people's trust through its discipline, courage and sacrifice. It has rightly earned recognition as the premier police force of the country."

The Governor also acknowledged the contribution of police families and expressed confidence that the force would continue to uphold national security, unity and integrity with renewed dedication.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also attended the event, called on the police to ensure protection for weaker sections of society and to take strong measures against atrocities meted out on persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He pointed out that conviction rates in such cases remain low compared to other states and urged police officers to work with greater sensitivity and accountability.

Chief Minister noted that DCRE police stations established in every district to address issues of vulnerable groups have not shown satisfactory progress.

He said preventive steps must be taken to curb crimes and that police performance should be measured by the crimes they prevent rather than just by numbers.

"Police must uphold their social responsibility so that peace prevails in society," Siddaramaiah said.

"If officers perform their duties with sincerity and social concern, society will benefit and justice will be accessible to the common man," he added.

On the occasion, Home Minister G Parameshwara, Director General of Police M A Salim and Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath were also present.

