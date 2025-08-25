Search
Guv Gehlot launches 'Griha Shuddhi Abhiyan' to tackle child trafficking in Karnataka

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 25, 2025 05:02 pm IST

Bengaluru, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday inaugurated the “Griha Shuddhi Abhiyan,” an anti-human trafficking and parenting awareness programme organised by the Indian Nurses and Allied Union at Raj Bhavan.

In his inaugural address, Gehlot described the initiative as a parent-and-child protection awareness campaign aimed at addressing challenges faced by school-going children and curbing incidents of abduction and exploitation.

“Saving childhood is not only a social responsibility but also a national duty. Let us move from 'Griha Shuddhi' to 'Samaj Shuddhi’ ,” he urged.

Expressing concern over the vulnerability of children in India, where nearly 40 per cent of the population is under 18, the governor said "incidents of child abduction remain alarming."

"Even in a progressive state like Karnataka, such incidents continue to be a challenge. This is not just a legal crime but a social, psychological and moral crisis," he said, quoting a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

Citing official data, Gehlot noted that more than 2,000 children are reported missing in Karnataka annually, with nearly 10 per cent never traced. Most victims are girls, he claimed, warning of suspected links to trafficking, sexual exploitation, child labour, organ trade and forced begging.

Acknowledging the efforts of law enforcement, the governor said both the Centre and the state have set up special task forces, while police and security agencies are monitoring suspicious networks.

He stressed that combating the menace requires collective action from parents, schools, NGOs, local bodies, citizens and civil society.

Gehlot recalled the launch of the "Yuva Shuddhi Abhiyan" from Raj Bhavan in November 2024, which has since evolved into a nationwide movement.

"Through programmes like Yuva Shuddhi Abhiyan and Nasha Mukta Bharat , we have achieved significant success in protecting our youth. The Griha Shuddhi Abhiyan carries this mission forward by focusing on safeguarding children through awareness and vigilance," he said.

The governor also commended the efforts of collaborating organisations, including the Narcotics Control Bureau, Indian Medical Association, Disha Bodh Foundation, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, and affiliated nurses’ and allied associations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Bengaluru
