Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Harsha murder case: 2 more held, says Karnataka govt; 8 arrested till now
bengaluru news

Harsha murder case: 2 more held, says Karnataka govt; 8 arrested till now

Meanwhile, Dr K Thiyagarajan, DIG, Eastern range said the situation in the city is 'fine and under control.'
Rapid Action Force personnel conducting a flag march followingr the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist, in Shivamogga on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 11:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Karnataka government announced on Wednesday two more arrests have been made in connection with the February 20 murder of Bajrang Dal member Harsha, who was fatally stabbed in Shivamogga, adding that with this, eight accused have been arrested till now.

Also Read | Karnataka’s Shivamogga simmers after Bajrang Dal activist’s murder

“Two more arrests made in Harsha murder case. Till yesterday, six accused were arrested. Total arrests in the case stand at eight,” state home minister Araga Jnanendra said, according to news agency ANI.

 

RELATED STORIES

While the minister did not identify the two fresh suspects who have been arrested, Shivamogga SP Laxmi Prasad, a day ago, confirmed the first six arrests. All six accused are from the minority community, as well as residents of Shivamogga.

Also Read | ‘Don’t get into all of this’: Murdered Bajrang Dal activist’s sister’s appeal

“Five are aged between 20 and 22, while one is 32 years old. All have past criminal records,” Laxmi Prasad said, adding that as many as 12 more people have been detained.

Meanwhile, speaking on the law and order situation in the city, a senior police official informed it is 'fine and under control.'

“The situation is improving. We have sufficient force. Total 20 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) are there. We also conducted a flag march yesterday to instill confidence among the public,” said Dr K Thiyagarajan, DIG, Eastern range.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bajrang dal karnataka.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP