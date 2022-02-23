Harsha murder case: 2 more held, says Karnataka govt; 8 arrested till now

The Karnataka government announced on Wednesday two more arrests have been made in connection with the February 20 murder of Bajrang Dal member Harsha, who was fatally stabbed in Shivamogga, adding that with this, eight accused have been arrested till now.

“Two more arrests made in Harsha murder case. Till yesterday, six accused were arrested. Total arrests in the case stand at eight,” state home minister Araga Jnanendra said, according to news agency ANI.

While the minister did not identify the two fresh suspects who have been arrested, Shivamogga SP Laxmi Prasad, a day ago, confirmed the first six arrests. All six accused are from the minority community, as well as residents of Shivamogga.

“Five are aged between 20 and 22, while one is 32 years old. All have past criminal records,” Laxmi Prasad said, adding that as many as 12 more people have been detained.

Meanwhile, speaking on the law and order situation in the city, a senior police official informed it is 'fine and under control.'

“The situation is improving. We have sufficient force. Total 20 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) are there. We also conducted a flag march yesterday to instill confidence among the public,” said Dr K Thiyagarajan, DIG, Eastern range.

