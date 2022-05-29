HC issues guidelines for quick disposal of criminal cases against politicians
- The Karnataka HC in an interim order has issued several guidelines for the speedy disposal of criminal cases against politicians and influential persons, including a deadline of 90 days for serious offences.
The Karnataka High Court in an interim order has issued several guidelines for the speedy disposal of criminal cases against politicians and influential persons, including a deadline of 90 days for serious offences. Among the 17 guidelines issued by the court, the directions include the implementation of the Witness Protection Scheme to safeguard the lives and interests of complainants.
Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav fixed a deadline of 60 days for probing petty offences and 90 days for serious and heinous offences. However, the deadlines can be extended by the magistrates and judges if the investigating agency seeks extension with valid reasons.
The interim order issued on May 17 came on a petition by Sujit Mulgund, who alleged corruption charges against Abhay Kumar Patil, a two-time MLA from Belgaum South constituency. The complaint sought investigation into disproportionate assets of Patil.
The complainant alleged that he is subject to constant threats to his life and relentless harassment since the time he filed the complaint. Patil and his henchmen are allegedly harassing Mulgund and forcing him to withdraw the complaint.
Mulgund had filed a private complaint of corruption charges against the politician. Citing inordinate delay in the case, the court noted that the complaint was originally filed in 2012 but till date, no charge sheet has been filed by the investigating police. The case is now being investigated by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Belagavi.
Among the other guidelines in the order, the HC has directed that investigating police should inform the magistrate of any interference in investigation by the accused and bottlenecks faced in the probe. Establishment of specialised investigating wings and personnel with necessary training is another direction.
The state should appoint capable public prosecutors in special courts who are capable of handling such cases. A list of vulnerable witnesses deposition complexes available in Karnataka should be placed on record, it said. The state should approve the establishment of a second special court at the earliest, the order said.
Gurugram MP inaugurates developmental projects worth ₹33 crore
Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh, Union minister and Gurugram MP, on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several developmental projects including construction of roads and drains, laying water and sewage pipelines, and making water supply available across three municipal wards in the city at a cost of ₹33 crore, said the officials.
GMDA collects ‘contaminated’ water samples from Gurugram condo
Gurugram: A team of officials from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Saturday visited Westend Heights in DLF 5 and collected samples of drinking water being supplied in the condominium, a day after more than 200 residents complained of health issues due to the consumption of “contaminated drinking water” supplied by the authority there. Abhinav Verma, executive engineer (infra II division), GMDA, said that they are examining the situation.
MG Road residents urge Haryana CM to revoke liquor permits for pubs, bars
Gurugram: Residents of Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road on Saturday wrote a letter to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his intervention in revoking liquor licences for pubs, bars and liquor vends on a stretch popularly known as the 'Mall Mile'. Resident welfare association of eight colonies along MG Road are likely to meet the chief minister on Sunday to apprise him of the alleged illegal activities being carried out inside the malls in the area, said officials.
Bengal: Crude bombs hurled, 12 houses vandalised in TMC’s factional war in Malda
Crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised on Saturday as two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Malda district clashed over an old feud. A large number of police personnel was deployed in the area as the situation turned tense. Last month, at least six crude bombs were receovered from Malda.
Judge's wife found hanging at flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police
The wife of a local court judge was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her brother's residence in South Delhi, police said on Sunday. Three suicide notes were recovered from the flat in Rajpur Khurd Extension, they said. Around 10.30 pm on Saturday, the Saket court judge informed the police that his wife had been to the Malviya Nagar market at around 11.30 am but did not return.
