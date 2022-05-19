HC shelves tender from Karnataka health dept on national security concerns
- The Karnataka High Court has stayed all further proceedings in relation to a tender issued by the state Department of Health and Family Welfare in favour of a firm that is an agent of a Chinese company.
The Karnataka High Court has stayed all further proceedings in relation to a tender issued by the state Department of Health and Family Welfare in favour of a firm that is an agent of a Chinese company. The High Court has cited the General Finance Rules 2017 which does not permit unregistered entities from participating in tenders if the bidder is from a country which shares a land border with India.
"The state government had specifically undertaken to abide by this policy decision of the central government evolved on the grounds of defence of India and the national security," the High Court said. Philips India Limited had filed an intra-court appeal after its request for a stay on the tender issued to Foress Healthcare LLP was not considered by the court earlier.
Foress Healthcare is an agent of the Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co Ltd, based in Shanghai, China. The Director of Medical Education, for whom the tender process was initiated by the health department, is also a respondent in the writ. "Having heard the learned counsel for the appellant, we are inclined to grant interim prayer as sought for in the accompanying application," the division bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice S Rachaiah said in its May 5 order.
"Prima facie, the award of tender in favour of Respondent Nos. 4 & 5 is in violation of amendment to Rule 144(xi) of the General Finance Rules, 2017, which disentitles unregistered entities from participating in the tender process of the kind," it said.
Staying all further proceedings pursuant to the tender till the next date of hearing, the High Court stated, "The fifth respondent – health care company – is associated inter alia with China which shares long border with India and thus, the precondition for registration in terms of amended Rules is not satisfied."
Prep in full swing at Srinagar’s botanical garden for flower show starting May 20
Apart from serene lakes, magnificent Mughal Gardens, vast meadows, deciduous forests and Himalayan peaks, people in Kashmir and visitors from outside this year will also be mesmerised by a festival of flowers starting May 20. “The festival is being organised on May 20 and 21 for which, our preparations are in full swing,” said Shayiq Rasool, deputy director, floriculture.
Baramulla wine shop attack: Protesters block Rajouri-Poonch highway
Hundreds of villagers -- including family members, relatives and friends of 52-year-old Ranjit Singh, who was killed in a grenade attack inside a wine shop in Baramulla on Tuesday -- blocked Rajouri-Poonch highway at Sunderbani on Wednesday morning for over three hours to protest against his killing. Ranjit hailed from Bhakar village in Sunderbani and had recently gone to Baramulla to work at the wine shop.
Unified MCD to come into being from May 22: Centre
The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi will come into effect from May 22, according to a notification issued by the Union government on Wednesday, as the terms of the three municipal bodies in the Capital are coming to an end. The term of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation ended on Wednesday, while the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and East DMC will complete their tenures on May 19 and 22, respectively.
50,000 people to attend PM Modi’s Shimla rally on May 31
At least 50,000 people, including BJP workers and beneficiaries of various Centre-sponsored schemes, will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Shimla rally on May 31. The event is being held to mark the completion of Modi government's eight years. “We have set a target of 50,000 attendees for the rally likely to be held on The Ridge,” said state BJP president Suresh Kashyap while addressing a virtual meeting of the party office-bearers.
Congress leaders divided on CBI probe into HP paper leak case
The Congress seems to be divided on the CBI probe into the police constable recruitment paper leak case. Senior party leader and Naina Devi MLA Thakur Ram Lal said the Congress was against the CBI probe as it was an attempt by the state government to mess up the case. It is worth mentioning that when the paper leak case came to the fore, several Congress leaders had sought a CBI probe into it.
