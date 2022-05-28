Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / HD Kumaraswamy: PM Modi's main goal is to root out regional political parties
bengaluru news

HD Kumaraswamy: PM Modi's main goal is to root out regional political parties

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said criticising family- run parties is just an excuse and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main goal is to root out regional political parties.
The former Chief Minister was reacting to PM Modi lashing out at family-run political parties in Hyderabad on Thursday, saying 'parivaarvad' is democracy's "greatest enemy" in the country. (ANI File)
Published on May 28, 2022 10:01 AM IST
PTI |

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said criticising family- run parties is just an excuse and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main goal is to root out regional political parties. The former Chief Minister was reacting to Modi lashing out at family-run political parties in Hyderabad on Thursday, saying 'parivaarvad' is democracy's "greatest enemy" in the country. 

The comments have come while attempts are on to revive the third front with no BJP or Congress, and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and Kumaraswamy here on Thursday. They are said to have held discussions in this regard. 

"Family-run political parties are the biggest enemy to the country and the youth. That this is the biggest problem of politics, too, is the new preaching of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He should have made a realistic study of the background of BJP's growth and made the speech," Kumaraswamy said. 

Stating that criticising the family-run parties is just an excuse and the Prime Minister’s main goal is to root out regional political parties, he said after the Congress’ rout in many States, the principal opposition parties for the BJP are regional parties. 

RELATED STORIES

"It is not a secret anymore what the BJP did to finish regional parties," he said in a series of tweets. Further pointing out that JD(S), JD(U), BJD and SP are all branches of the big Janata Parivar tree, Kumaraswamy said offshoots of Janata Parivar have not only grown up today but also have deep roots wherever they are. 

"It is not easy to shake these parties off, leave alone uprooting them. Not that Modi ji doesn’t know this," he said the BJP first came to power under NDA with the help of "family-run parties." Modi has been speaking about dynasty rule and corruption, but is maintaining stoic silence on dynasty politics and corruption in his own party, he alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
politics jds karnataka. bengaluru
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP