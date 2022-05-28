Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / HD Kumaraswamy: PM Modi's main goal is to root out regional political parties
bengaluru news

HD Kumaraswamy: PM Modi's main goal is to root out regional political parties

  • JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said criticising family- run parties is just an excuse and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main goal is to root out regional political parties.
The former Chief Minister was reacting to PM Modi lashing out at family-run political parties in Hyderabad on Thursday, saying 'parivaarvad' is democracy's "greatest enemy" in the country. (ANI File)
The former Chief Minister was reacting to PM Modi lashing out at family-run political parties in Hyderabad on Thursday, saying 'parivaarvad' is democracy's "greatest enemy" in the country. (ANI File)
Published on May 28, 2022 10:01 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said criticising family- run parties is just an excuse and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main goal is to root out regional political parties. The former Chief Minister was reacting to Modi lashing out at family-run political parties in Hyderabad on Thursday, saying 'parivaarvad' is democracy's "greatest enemy" in the country. 

The comments have come while attempts are on to revive the third front with no BJP or Congress, and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and Kumaraswamy here on Thursday. They are said to have held discussions in this regard. 

"Family-run political parties are the biggest enemy to the country and the youth. That this is the biggest problem of politics, too, is the new preaching of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He should have made a realistic study of the background of BJP's growth and made the speech," Kumaraswamy said. 

Stating that criticising the family-run parties is just an excuse and the Prime Minister’s main goal is to root out regional political parties, he said after the Congress’ rout in many States, the principal opposition parties for the BJP are regional parties. 

"It is not a secret anymore what the BJP did to finish regional parties," he said in a series of tweets. Further pointing out that JD(S), JD(U), BJD and SP are all branches of the big Janata Parivar tree, Kumaraswamy said offshoots of Janata Parivar have not only grown up today but also have deep roots wherever they are. 

"It is not easy to shake these parties off, leave alone uprooting them. Not that Modi ji doesn’t know this," he said the BJP first came to power under NDA with the help of "family-run parties." Modi has been speaking about dynasty rule and corruption, but is maintaining stoic silence on dynasty politics and corruption in his own party, he alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
politics jds karnataka. bengaluru + 2 more
politics jds karnataka. bengaluru + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The former Karnataka CM was speaking on the controversy over a lesson regarding RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in school textbooks. (HT Photo)

    Siddaramaiah: Are RSS members 'native Indians', 'Dravidians', or 'Aryans'?

    Targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday questioned whether those who belonged to the outfit were "native Indians", "Dravidians" or "Aryans". The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly also blamed the lack of unity within Indian society for the invasion of Mughals and British and their rule for a long period.

  • Noida: Fire broke out at an ATM kiosk, engulfed multi-storey building.

    Fire at ATM kiosk engulfs multi-storey building in Noida | Video

    A fire suspected to have started at an ATM kiosk in Noida Friday night engulfed the four-storey building, news agencies reported. The fire broke out around 10pm at a multi-storey residential-cum-commercial building in the crowded Bhangel area, prompting the deployment of firefighters, reported PTI citing officials. A short circuit at the ATM is believed to have triggered the fire, spreading into the other floors of the four-storey building.

  • Mukesh's cart stands outside the bus terminus in Delhi’s Anand Vihar, and is decked with ears of the golden corn.

    Delhiwale: Bhutta returns, in a new chulha

    Very many of the bhutta vendors, who will soon pop up through the Delhi region, source their bhuttas from Azadpur Sabzi Mandi. But Mukesh gets his directly from a region where they are grown in great quantity, he says, close to his native Moradabad.

  • A view of the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial at India Gate, in New Delhi. (Jasjeet Plaha/HT Archive)

    Symbol to honour martyrs shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated National War Memorial (NWM) three years ago, on February 25, 2019, and since then, millions of people have visited the memorial and paid homage to the country’s fallen heroes whose names are inscribed on its walls.

  • The maximum temperature at five of the 11 weather stations in Delhi breached the 40°C mark on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Heatwave not likely in Delhi for a few days, says IMD

    Delhi's maximum temperature rose by three degrees on Friday to settle at 39.3 degrees Celsius (C), which, according to the India Meteorological Department, was still a degree below what is considered the normal for this time of the year. The officials added that no heatwave conditions are expected in the national capital for the next five days. The maximum temperature at five of the 11 weather stations in Delhi breached the 40C mark on Friday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out