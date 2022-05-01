Heavy rain offers respite, but inundates parts of B’luru

Several parts of Bengaluru were left inundated after heavy rains lashed India’s IT capital and other parts of Karnataka on Sunday evening, giving some relief from extreme heat wave conditions. The rains lasted several hours, adding to slow-moving traffic and flooding roads.

“Thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate spells of rain and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph likely for the next three hours at Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Chamrajanagara, Chickmagaluru,” stated an India Meteorological Department forecast in Bengaluru on Sunday at 7 pm.

As per the field report, there were at least 172 poles which were broken and 136 trees that fell across several parts of Bengaluru and neighbouring regions like Kanakpura and Ramanagara. Areas such as Bannerghatta Road, Kanakapura Road, BTM Layout and several other parts were badly impacted as water logging led to slow moving traffic and several vehicles were damaged as poles and trees fell on them.

Bengaluru, which accounts for over 50% of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of Karnataka and its information technology and other sectors, has some of the worst public infrastructure as poor quality of roads, inefficient waste management, encroachment of lakes, unregulated expansion among other problems have added to the problems of over 12 million people who call the city their home.

The state is experiencing a severe heat wave as well.

The Karnataka government has come out with a heat wave action plan as a way to identify vulnerable districts, people and animals to chart out ways to beat the heat as temperatures are expected to soar in the summer months.

“In order to prepare for effective management and mitigation of heat wave conditions in the state, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) in association with Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has brought out the State Heatwave Action plan for 2022. The plan is in conformity with revised heat wave preparedness guidelines prepared by NDMA which was issued in 2019. The plan has updated on region specific do’s and don’ts and also sets out medium and long heat wave risk reduction measures based on the global best practices. The plan has been shared withall Deputy Commissioners and other stakeholders. The plan unambiguously sets out roles and responsibility of each department and other stakeholders,” according to the new document by the state revenue department.

Karnataka, abundant with natural resources, is subject to various natural disasters such as successive droughts, floods, fire, landslides, hailstorm, lightning and heat waves leading to loss of life and livelihoods.

At least 15 out of the 31 districts in Karnataka, mostly the northern parts, are vulnerable to heat waves, according to the state disaster management department.

The action plan comes at a time when human activities like construction, afforestation, road work and other “development” to enhance life and livelihoods have added to the soaring temperatures.

Bengaluru, where temperatures rarely crossed 30 degrees about 15-20 years ago, now have maximum temperatures in excess of 38 degrees.

Home to nearly a quarter of Karnataka’s estimated 70 million population, Bengaluru has nearly 14,000 km of roads, hundreds of apartments and office complexes , 94 million vehicles on its streets, most of whom are seen using air conditioning to keep cool. But the most vulnerable section of the population are blue-collar workers.

