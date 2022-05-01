Heavy rain offers respite, but inundates parts of B’luru
Several parts of Bengaluru were left inundated after heavy rains lashed India’s IT capital and other parts of Karnataka on Sunday evening, giving some relief from extreme heat wave conditions. The rains lasted several hours, adding to slow-moving traffic and flooding roads.
“Thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate spells of rain and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph likely for the next three hours at Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Chamrajanagara, Chickmagaluru,” stated an India Meteorological Department forecast in Bengaluru on Sunday at 7 pm.
As per the field report, there were at least 172 poles which were broken and 136 trees that fell across several parts of Bengaluru and neighbouring regions like Kanakpura and Ramanagara. Areas such as Bannerghatta Road, Kanakapura Road, BTM Layout and several other parts were badly impacted as water logging led to slow moving traffic and several vehicles were damaged as poles and trees fell on them.
Bengaluru, which accounts for over 50% of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of Karnataka and its information technology and other sectors, has some of the worst public infrastructure as poor quality of roads, inefficient waste management, encroachment of lakes, unregulated expansion among other problems have added to the problems of over 12 million people who call the city their home.
The state is experiencing a severe heat wave as well.
The Karnataka government has come out with a heat wave action plan as a way to identify vulnerable districts, people and animals to chart out ways to beat the heat as temperatures are expected to soar in the summer months.
“In order to prepare for effective management and mitigation of heat wave conditions in the state, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) in association with Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has brought out the State Heatwave Action plan for 2022. The plan is in conformity with revised heat wave preparedness guidelines prepared by NDMA which was issued in 2019. The plan has updated on region specific do’s and don’ts and also sets out medium and long heat wave risk reduction measures based on the global best practices. The plan has been shared withall Deputy Commissioners and other stakeholders. The plan unambiguously sets out roles and responsibility of each department and other stakeholders,” according to the new document by the state revenue department.
Karnataka, abundant with natural resources, is subject to various natural disasters such as successive droughts, floods, fire, landslides, hailstorm, lightning and heat waves leading to loss of life and livelihoods.
At least 15 out of the 31 districts in Karnataka, mostly the northern parts, are vulnerable to heat waves, according to the state disaster management department.
The action plan comes at a time when human activities like construction, afforestation, road work and other “development” to enhance life and livelihoods have added to the soaring temperatures.
Bengaluru, where temperatures rarely crossed 30 degrees about 15-20 years ago, now have maximum temperatures in excess of 38 degrees.
Home to nearly a quarter of Karnataka’s estimated 70 million population, Bengaluru has nearly 14,000 km of roads, hundreds of apartments and office complexes , 94 million vehicles on its streets, most of whom are seen using air conditioning to keep cool. But the most vulnerable section of the population are blue-collar workers.
-
3 killed, four injured in two hit-and-run cases in Noida
Three people were killed and four injured in two hit-and-run incidents reported in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said. In the first incident, one man died and four other persons were injured when a speeding car hit them while they were crossing the road near the Ryan roundabout in the Beta 2 area in Greater Noida on Saturday. Police said all five are aged between 27 and 30 years and study at Galgotias University.
-
Ludhiana | Amarjit Singh re-elected president of Sewing Machine Industries Association
Amarjit Singh (Swan) has been elected as the president of District Sewing Machine Industries Association for the third consecutive term. The elections were held at a hotel on Ferozepur road on Saturday Owner of Swan Mechanical Works, Singh secured 126 votes and defeated his opponent Harinderjit Singh, who secured 30 votes, by 96 votes. Twenty nominated office bearers, including general secretary, treasurer etc are nominated by the president.”
-
Over 500 attend alumni meet at GADVASU in Ludhiana
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Sunday organised 'Alumni Meet-2022'. Over 500 participants from diverse backgrounds veterinary, fisheries, dairy science and bio-technology joined the event with senior alumni and former dean, College of Veterinary Science, Saigal, presiding over as chief guest. The alumni meet commenced with reciting shabad. A short film on the inception and activities of GADVASU was displayed. An interactive and entertaining fun game session was also organised.
-
Ludhiana | Modi-led BJP govt is pro-capitalist: AITUC Punjab V-P
To mark May Day, a public function was held at bus stand here on Sunday by All India Trade Union Congress and Joint Council of Trade Unions and different unions of the municipal corporation where workers raised their voice for their rights and to fight against the communal and divisive forces. Government School Teachers Union leader Parveen Kumar said contract teachers should be made permanent. PSSF, Ludhiana president, Harbans Singh presided over the function.
-
Samosa to kulfi, tea to pakoras, street food in Delhi gets pricier
The owner of a samosa chaat, Sonu Kumar stall, says he increased the price of the chaat from ₹25 to ₹30 a plate last month, and soon lost quite a few customers. Sonu Kumar is not the only one complaining. Not far from Sonu Kumar's stall, Daya Shankar sells fruit salad and sources his fruit from Azadpur Sabzi Mandi. The fruits arrive at his stall around 7am, and he is ready for business by 7.30am.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics