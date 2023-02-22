Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Here's all you need to know about KSRTC's European style ‘Ambari Utsav’ buses

Here's all you need to know about KSRTC's European style ‘Ambari Utsav’ buses

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:24 PM IST

The KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transportation) also announced that these luxury buses will come into operations from February 24.

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday launched 15 new European style sleeper buses which are titled ‘Ambari Utsav’ buses. The KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transportation) also announced that these luxury buses will come into operations from February 24.

Five things to know about the latest luxury buses

1. The Ambari Utsav buses are Volvo 9600 Sleeper Coaches that come with a special Scandinavian design. The windows of these buses are designed in a way that the passenger can experience the panoramic views from the bus. Each bus includes 40 sleeping berths for passengers.

2. Each berth comes with ample head room, 2 USB ports, air vents, reading lights and a mobile holder. The drivers of these buses will also enjoy features like Knee Impact Protection Technology which absorbs the impact and enhances the drivers’ safety under severe circumstances.

3. Initially, the buses will operate between Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Ernakulam, Mangaluru-Pune, Bengaluru-Kundapur, Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru-Thrissur and Bengaluru-Panaji.

4. Travelling in the latest Ambari Utsav buses will cost passengers 10% more than the current Ambari Dream Class segment in KSRTC bus services. They can book tickets through the KSRTC website.

5. In the first phase, a total of 50 buses will get into operations and from Bengaluru Central, the buses will go to Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Panaji, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. From Mangaluru division, the buses will head towards Pune from Mangaluru and to Bengaluru from Kundapura.

