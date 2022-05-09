High-end tech to nexus of rival gangs: How PSI scam unfolded

BENGALURU: Sophisticated technology such as Bluetooth devices that can’t be detected by scanners and a nexus between two rival gangs helped perpetrate the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in Karnataka, revealed the probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

While the scam is overshadowed by a political war of words, the CID says the investigation is based only on forensic evidence.

Though more than 44 people, including political leaders, police officers and candidates, have been arrested in less than one month, CID officers say the probe has completed only around 25% of the forensic investigation charted out by the supervising officers.

A senior officer supervising the case for the CID said the investigation has so far been based on the forensic reports the investigators have received. As many 545 candidates cleared the PSI examinations held in October last year and after the malpractice came to light, the CID asked all candidates to submit their answer sheets before the investigators. These were sent for forensic tests.

Since the majority of malpractice was related to invigilators filling the answer sheets on behalf of the candidates, forensic tests of these sheets were vital, said a CID officer.

As per procedure, a carbon paper is placed under the answer sheet, which the candidates can take with them after the examination is over. “We have taken these carbon copies from all candidates and sent them for forensic tests along with the original answer sheet. In the initial investigation, it was verified whether the carbon copy matched the original. Some arrests were made on this basis,” said the officer on the condition of anonymity.

“In the second part, those who have forged the carbon copies also, we have asked for tests on the pressure applied on the OMR sheet and difference in the ink, as they could be different, they were filled by two different persons,” the officer added.

The officers said that out of the 545 mark cards, little over 100 papers have been examined by the forensic teams so far. “For all the candidates arrested so far, we have forensic data to support their arrests. This is a time-consuming process and the fact that it takes so much time is a handicap for us. But we are left with no choice. Only in the arrests of the touts, we have used information from the candidates. As more sheets are evaluated, we expect more arrests to take place,” the officer added.

The investigation so far has been restricted to Bengaluru and Kalburgi districts. Out of the 545 candidates who have been selected, 93 are from Kalburgi and 172 were from Bengaluru city. While 8 candidates have been booked in Kalburgi, FIRs were filed against 22 in Bengaluru. All eight persons booked in Kalburgi have been arrested, but in Bengaluru six are absconding. Out of 92 centres in the state, nine – two in Kalburgi and seven in Bengaluru – are under the scanner. All these numbers are expected to rise as the investigation is picking up pace.

The Tech in the Scam

The tampering of answer sheets was only one part of the scam. The other version of the scam, although limited in numbers, was more sophisticated for the use of the technology. According to police, two gangs were operating in Kalburgi. The first gang, which included BJP leader Divya Hagargi, involved answer sheet tampering using invigilators, while the second gang run by Rudragouda Patil operated using Bluetooth devices.

A senior officer said the Bluetooth devices used were specialised equipment purchased specifically for this task and they were different from the audio devices available in the market. They were small enough to fit inside someone’s ear with any part of it visible from the outside. These devices had a transmitter which accommodated a SIM card. The transmitter was stitched inside the shirts worn by the candidates. “We had an instance of the malpractice using Bluetooth devices in the recruitment for constables in the past. Since they had installed metal detector frames at the entrances of examination halls. But these Bluetooth transmitters were so small and had minimal metal parts that detector didn’t pick them,” said the officer.

According to investigators, even though the perpetrators had told the candidates not to use SIM that was linked to them, most of them did so. “We got the information about the use of Bluetooth during the questioning and these SIMs helped us link the use of Bluetooth to these candidates. The candidates were asked to provide SIMS for those who tell the answers over the phone and many candidates provided their relatives’ SIM cards for this,” the officer added.

A corrupt cop to fill the tech gap

Patil and his gang were aware that technology alone can’t pull off such malpractice. Since not having access to the question paper was a challenge, Patil recruited a local police inspector to his plan, said CID officers. “The inspector on the pretext of inspecting the examination facilities took photographs of the answer sheets and sent them to Patil’s associates who transmitted the answers to candidates using the Bluetooth devices after looking at these questions,” the officer explained.

Rival gangs join hands

In the initial stages of the probe, investigators thought that two gangs operated separately, but the investigation soon revealed that both gangs had come together to share resources. According to the CID, Hagargi approached Patil after she learnt that Patil had made arrangements to acquire the question papers and hired resources to answer the questions in real-time. “She made a deal with him to share the answers, so her staff, who were invigilators could fill the OMR sheets on behalf of the candidates,” said a senior IPS officer.

Plan to fill vacancies by 2024 derailed

While the investigation is still underway, there are fears of the scam stalling the recruitment process that was on track after several years of delays. According to a senior officer posted in the Karnataka Police Headquarters, as the current plan, all vacancies in the state police should have been filled by 2024. “The police department has been understaffed for several years now and it is only after pushing the government for several years, that we able to begin large recruitment to fill all these vacancies. But this (PSI scam) derails the entire process,” said the ADGP rank officer.

Some officers say that the PSI scam is going to be the last nail in the coffin that would derail the recruitment plans. In 2020 and 2021, malpractices were found during the recruitment of constables in the state. In 2020, five people were arrested during the Karnataka State Reserve Police constable recruitment examination for impersonating candidates and using Bluetooth devices at a centre in Bengaluru. In 2021, two candidates including a woman were arrested for using a Bluetooth device during the examination.

“They (the incidents of malpractices in the past) were considered one-off incidents as only a few candidates were arrested. But with this large scale malpractice coming to light, it appears there are several problems in the recruitment process that needs to be addressed. Apart from that one of the persons arrested in the PSI scam, Manjunath (an associate of Patil) was involved in facilitating malpractice during the PWD engineer examination held last year, which could mean that the gang could be involved in other scams as well,” the officer pointed out.

Implementing reforms to overcome these loopholes and make the recruitment process tamperproof would be a tough job the scrutiny will be higher this time. “In 2015, we had changed the process for the conducting the recruitment examinations. Earlier policemen used to be invigilators and following some complaints of the malpractice, we had given the invigilation tasks to private parties in the hope of making it transparent, but even that has been proven to be problematic. Now to come with a new system that can’t be meddled with, would take time and delay the entire recruitment process,” the officer added.

