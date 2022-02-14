Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Hijab row: Karnataka govt to issue SOPs, says chief minister Bommai
Hijab row: Karnataka govt to issue SOPs, says chief minister Bommai

Karnataka hijab row: The high court, on Monday, resumed hearing petitions challenging the hijab ban imposed by the state government. The hearing will continue on Tuesday.
Protests against Karnataka govt's hijab ban have broken out in other states as well (PTI)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 08:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Amid the ongoing controversy over the hijab ban imposed by the Karnataka government, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the state government will issue SOPs with regards to students' uniform for educational institutes in the state.

“Today classes up to 10th standard have resumed. This evening, I'll attend a meeting with our education minister. We will discuss what has happened and issue SOPs. Everyone must follow the high court's direction,” Bommai said, according to news agency ANI.

 

Bommai's announcement came on a day when classes up to 10th standard reopened after the chief minister, on February 8, directed closure of all educational institutes in the southern state, as tensions escalated amid protests for and against wearing of hijab on campuses.

However, as announced last Friday, all degree and diploma colleges will remain closed till February 16.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka high court, on Monday, resumed hearing petitions challenging the state government's order banning hijab on campuses. A three-judge bench of the high court, headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, will resume the hearing at 2:30pm on Tuesday.

In an interim order last week, the bench restrained students from wearing religious attires until a final order is delivered.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 14, 2022
