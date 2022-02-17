Hijab row: Karnataka HC dismisses one of the petitions, to resume hearing tomorrow

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka high court on Thursday resumed hearing petitions challenging the hijab ban, ending the session by adjourning the hearing to Friday, news agency ANI reported. The bench, headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, will resume hearing at 2:30pm on February 18.

During today's hearing, the bench dismissed one of the petitions, filed by a social activist, observing that the plea is ‘not maintainable.’

“You're wasting our time in such a precious matter,” the bench told advocate Rahmathulla Kotwal, who was representing the activist.

The court also directed senior advocate AM Dar, who is representing five girls--the main petitioners--to withdraw his current plea and file a fresh one, if he wants.

“The state government's order will affect my clients as they wear hijab. The order is unconstitutional,” Dar said.

Another petitioner, advocate Vinod Kulkarni, remarked during the hearing that this issue is ‘creating hysteria’ and affecting the mental health of Muslim girls.

“Kindly grant interim relief so that they can wear the hijab at least on Friday,” Kulkarni urged.

Meanwhile, protests against the ban on hijab on educational campuses continued on Thursday as well, with several students seen refusing instructions from college staff to remove their headscarves, and opting to leave the campus instead.

A day ago, pre-university (PU) and degree colleges in Karnataka reopened after the state government, on February 8, ordered closure of all educational institutes as protests for and against hijab spiralled out of control. Schools for classes up to 10th standard resumed on Monday.

The Karnataka high court has ordered a ban on religious attires in schools and colleges till it gives its final judgment in this case.

