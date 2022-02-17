Hijab row: Situation 100% peaceful, say Udupi authorities a day after schools, colleges reopen

With Karnataka yet to reach a consensus on the ongoing hijab controversy as the high court continues hearing in the case, the Udupi police on Thursday said the situation in the city has been completely peaceful and there have been no tensions.

This comes amid reopening of the pre-university and degree colleges in the state after they were shut for physical classes for nearly a week to avoid any flare up due to the Hijab row. The state had witnessed massive protests after students were denied entry into the classrooms for wearing the hijabs, religious headscarves worn by Muslim women.

“There is no tension in Udupi. The situation is 100% peaceful. We're executing the High Court's (interim) order,” news agency ANI quoted ST Siddalingappa, Udupi's additional Superintendent of police, as saying.

Earlier this month, the protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka, with the issue becoming a major issue statewide. At some places, the protests turned violent, prompting the government to declare a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from February 9, which was subsequently extended to February 16 for colleges.

A day ago, chaos was reported in several pre-university colleges in Karnataka as the classes resumed following a brief closure. According to news agency PTI, the Burqa-clad Muslim students were not given entry to campuses as they remained adamant not to remove the Burqa and the Hijab.

The Karnataka high court has been hearing a batch of pleas on the Hijab row. In its interim order, the court last week restrained the students from wearing any religious attire within the classroom while the matter is pending with it.

