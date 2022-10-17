'How is the taste, Bengaluru?' Anand Mahindra on viral idli vending machine clip

A video of an idli vending machine - which has turned into an internet sensation - has now been shared by Anand Mahindra. Showing his excitement for the automated food machine, the industrialist asked many questions on his Twitter timeline to the people of Karnataka capital, who have tried eating idlis from the viral vending machine. Anand Mahindra shared the video and wrote, “So many have attempted to create robotic food prep/vending machines. Presume this meets FSSAI standards & the ingredients are refreshed adequately? How is the taste, Bengaluru folks? (sic)”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The industrialist also said that he would love to see such vending machines globally. “I’d love to see this pop up in airports/malls globally. Will be a major ‘cultural’ export! (Sic)”, he further wrote.

In videos being shared on social media, the entire process of getting hot idlis from the machine is captured. The QR (quick response) code available near the machine needs to be scanned using a mobile before ordering the food and one needs to make the payment online after which a code will be sent to the customer’s phone. The code then needs to be scanned and the piping hot idlis will come out in less than a minute's time. It is located next to Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore campus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Twitter is divided on the future of these food vending machines. While a user wrote, “That would be a great idea to spread it globally not just culturally but also commercially. would be a blessing for a lot of vegan /vegetarian globetrotters in addition (Sic)”, another user said, “The real taste of food only comes when someone personally serves it. It is of no use taking the idlis like this way. This might look very hygienic and cool but the inner satisfaction may die soon. (Sic)”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON