Hungriest customers.. fastest deliveries: How Bengaluru 'Swiggy'd' 2022

Food delivery app Swiggy said Thursday the 'hungriest' customers of 2022 were from Bengaluru. The food delivery company released an annual report - 'How India Swiggy’d 2022' - that had several interesting accolades for the Karnataka state capital and gave insights into the food preferences of Swiggy customers across India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swiggy said a customer from Bengaluru ordered ₹75,378 in food on one night - on Deepavali, or Diwali - and that this was the highest single order in India so far this year.

Another Bengaluru user has spent over ₹16 lakh buying groceries from Instamart, Swiggy's app-based groceries delivery wing, the same report said.

Read | Swiggy delivery agent helps clear up traffic, netizens hail him as a hero

Apart from food and daily essentials, Bengaluru (weirdly) also ordered the most number of ice cubes. Customers here ordered more than Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai combined!

The southern city also clocked Swiggy’s fastest delivery - 63 seconds to a customer 50 meter from the delivery executive.

Bengaluru also saw the highest number of meat orders in India. "People in the city ordered more meat than Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Kolkata, Pune and Coimbatore combined," Swiggy said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And, finally, biryani is once again the most ordered dish in India. Swiggy saw an average of 2.28 biryani orders each second, with masala dosa settling for second place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON