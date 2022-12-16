Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Hungriest customers.. fastest deliveries: How Bengaluru 'Swiggy'd' 2022

Hungriest customers.. fastest deliveries: How Bengaluru 'Swiggy'd' 2022

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 03:25 PM IST

The company released an annual report on Thursday titled ‘How India Swiggy’d 2022’ and put out some interesting numbers that came from Bengaluru and the rest of India.

Hungriest customers.. fastest deliveries: How Bengaluru 'Swiggy'd' 2022(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
Hungriest customers.. fastest deliveries: How Bengaluru 'Swiggy'd' 2022(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Food delivery app Swiggy said Thursday the 'hungriest' customers of 2022 were from Bengaluru. The food delivery company released an annual report - 'How India Swiggy’d 2022' - that had several interesting accolades for the Karnataka state capital and gave insights into the food preferences of Swiggy customers across India.

Swiggy said a customer from Bengaluru ordered 75,378 in food on one night - on Deepavali, or Diwali - and that this was the highest single order in India so far this year.

Another Bengaluru user has spent over 16 lakh buying groceries from Instamart, Swiggy's app-based groceries delivery wing, the same report said.

Read | Swiggy delivery agent helps clear up traffic, netizens hail him as a hero

Apart from food and daily essentials, Bengaluru (weirdly) also ordered the most number of ice cubes. Customers here ordered more than Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai combined!

The southern city also clocked Swiggy’s fastest delivery - 63 seconds to a customer 50 meter from the delivery executive.

Bengaluru also saw the highest number of meat orders in India. "People in the city ordered more meat than Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Kolkata, Pune and Coimbatore combined," Swiggy said.

And, finally, biryani is once again the most ordered dish in India. Swiggy saw an average of 2.28 biryani orders each second, with masala dosa settling for second place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out